NBA 2022 Playoffs: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Miami's incredible comeback

Miami Heat pulled off a spectacular win against Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA 2022 Playoffs to tie the series 3-3. Here’s how social media reacted.

After an enthralling Game 6 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, There’s been no shortage of post-game reactions. Man of the moment, Jimmy Butler was quick to credit Dwyane Wade in his post-game interview, who motivated him on a phone call. Wade and Butler’s friendship has been known to fans for a long-time, and Wade was among the key reasons Butler decided to join the Heat in 2019. There was no shortage of appreciation from current players, former players, and fans for Butler’s masterclass.

Butler has had his highs and lows this season, but he’s saved his best for the most significant moments. After the Warriors reached the NBA Finals on Thursday, Draymond Green made a surprising remark while speaking to the NBAonTNT crew as he said the Warriors “will play” the Celtics in the finals while the East Conference Final was in the balance.

The Heat team seemed to have taken these comments personally as Udonis Haslem said, “Draymond broke the code”.

In his post-game interview, PJ Tucker also acknowledged Draymond’s comments, saying, “Tell Draymond I said I appreciate it”.

Draymond Green’s comments were surprising as players do not usually comment on other series. However, Draymond is far from any ordinary player, especially when being outspoken. Green is one of the only active NBA players with a podcast with the “Draymond Green Show”. Green not only discusses the warriors but also doesn’t shy away from topics regarding other teams in the league.