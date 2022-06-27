NBA: Bradley Beal to opt out, then re-sign with Washington Wizards on a 5-year max

According to multiple sources, the shooting guard Bradley Beal is set to stay in Washington on one of the most significant contracts in the NBA league.

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal plans to re-sign with the side despite interest from various teams. The three-time all-star and one-time All-NBA is eligible for a five-year $248 million contract from the Wizards. Beal was drafted by the Wizards in 2012 and has stayed with the team since. Beal has averaged over 22 points per game in his 10-year stint, including a career-high 31.3 points in the 2020-21 season.

Regarding Beal’s impending free agency, Wojranowski recently said, “Even if Beal re-signs with the Wizards, he can increase his 2022-23 salary to the projected max of $42.7 million. Per [Adrian] Wojnarowski, Beal will likely decline the option and re-sign with Washington on a five-year deal worth a projected $248 million that would take him through age 33.”

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks a few weeks earlier, Beal discussed the factor he would consider in his free agency decision. “I consider my family. What do they want to do? Where do they want to live? What are they comfortable with? And, obviously, the team,” he said.

“So, it is surreal in many ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It’s uncontrollable. It’s out of my control. But I’m blessed to be here. Again, I don’t shy away from that. I take it on with a full front, and I have to do what’s best for me," added Beal.

"There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision, and time is counting down. We’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position. I know what my decision will be based on, and that’s going to be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision. If I feel like I can win in DC, that’s what I will do. I want people to respect that,” Beal concluded.