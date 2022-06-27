Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: Bradley Beal to opt out, then re-sign with Washington Wizards on a 5-year max

    According to multiple sources, the shooting guard Bradley Beal is set to stay in Washington on one of the most significant contracts in the NBA league.

    NBA national basketball association: Bradley Beal to opt out, then re-sign with Washington Wizards on a 5-year max-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jun 27, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal plans to re-sign with the side despite interest from various teams. The three-time all-star and one-time All-NBA is eligible for a five-year $248 million contract from the Wizards. Beal was drafted by the Wizards in 2012 and has stayed with the team since. Beal has averaged over 22 points per game in his 10-year stint, including a career-high 31.3 points in the 2020-21 season. 

    Regarding Beal’s impending free agency, Wojranowski recently said, “Even if Beal re-signs with the Wizards, he can increase his 2022-23 salary to the projected max of $42.7 million. Per [Adrian] Wojnarowski, Beal will likely decline the option and re-sign with Washington on a five-year deal worth a projected $248 million that would take him through age 33.”

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Paolo Banchero's No. 1 selection was unexpected for many

    In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks a few weeks earlier, Beal discussed the factor he would consider in his free agency decision. “I consider my family. What do they want to do? Where do they want to live? What are they comfortable with? And, obviously, the team,” he said.

    “So, it is surreal in many ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It’s uncontrollable. It’s out of my control. But I’m blessed to be here. Again, I don’t shy away from that. I take it on with a full front, and I have to do what’s best for me," added Beal.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - New York Knicks 'all-in' on signing guard Jalen Brunson

    "There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision, and time is counting down. We’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position. I know what my decision will be based on, and that’s going to be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision. If I feel like I can win in DC, that’s what I will do. I want people to respect that,” Beal concluded.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik to fire with old ball-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik to fire with old ball

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Paolo Banchero number 1 selection was unexpected for many-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Paolo Banchero's No. 1 selection was unexpected for many

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks all-in on signing guard Jalen Brunson-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks 'all-in' on signing guard Jalen Brunson

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Multiple teams interested in Deandre Ayton-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Multiple teams interested in Deandre Ayton

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to owl, Umran Malik makes his debut-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl, Umran Malik makes his debut

    Recent Stories

    Leopard rescued from an open well; netizens demand action: watch video - gps

    Leopard rescued from an open well; netizens demand action: watch video

    Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's relationship, future and more RBA

    Neetu Kapoor speaks about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's relationship, future and more

    Bank Holidays in July 2022 Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days Know dates gcw

    Bank Holidays in July 2022: Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days; Know dates

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 12 result today, know time, websites - adt

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 12 result today, know time, websites

    JNU tells canteen and dhabha owners to vacate, sends them outstanding bills

    JNU tells canteen and dhabha owners to vacate, sends them huge bills

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon