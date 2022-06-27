NBA off-season 2022: Paolo Banchero's No. 1 selection was unexpected for many

Many were surprised when Paolo Banchero was selected with the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. As it turns out, even the player wasn't aware of his selection till the very last moment.

According to intel collected by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, number one overall pick Paolo Banchero was not aware of his number one selection until only a few minutes before he was called on stage. Reliable NBA reporters such as Jake Fischer, Shams Charania, and Adrian Wojnarowski, among others, had all expected the Orlando Magic to take Jabari Smith Jr with the first overall pick. During the Draft process, Banchero was scheduled to meet and work out with the Orlando Magic. However, the meeting fell through. As a result, Banchero's camp only learned about the Magic's choice a few minutes before his selection on the day.

With Magic selecting him, Banchero could be the early favourite for Rookie of the Year because of his developed game, and he gives an impressive young Magic team a potential alpha to go with a lovely young core.