Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Paolo Banchero's No. 1 selection was unexpected for many

    Many were surprised when Paolo Banchero was selected with the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. As it turns out, even the player wasn't aware of his selection till the very last moment.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Paolo Banchero number 1 selection was unexpected for many-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    According to intel collected by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, number one overall pick Paolo Banchero was not aware of his number one selection until only a few minutes before he was called on stage. Reliable NBA reporters such as Jake Fischer, Shams Charania, and Adrian Wojnarowski, among others, had all expected the Orlando Magic to take Jabari Smith Jr with the first overall pick. During the Draft process, Banchero was scheduled to meet and work out with the Orlando Magic. However, the meeting fell through. As a result, Banchero's camp only learned about the Magic's choice a few minutes before his selection on the day.

    According to Sotto's intel, "Leading up to the Draft, Paolo Banchero was tentatively scheduled to visit with the Orlando Magic on Sunday. However, the potential visit fell through, and Banchero never met with the Magic for a workout before the Draft. When the Draft officially began, Banchero and his camp didn't know Orlando would select him until a few minutes into the Magic's selection while on the clock."

    ALSO READ: NBA - Kendrick Perkins makes shocking revelation regarding LeBron James

    With Magic selecting him, Banchero could be the early favourite for Rookie of the Year because of his developed game, and he gives an impressive young Magic team a potential alpha to go with a lovely young core.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks all-in on signing guard Jalen Brunson-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks 'all-in' on signing guard Jalen Brunson

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Multiple teams interested in Deandre Ayton-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Multiple teams interested in Deandre Ayton

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to owl, Umran Malik makes his debut-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl, Umran Malik makes his debut

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: MP Madhya Pradesh creates history, trounces Mumbai to win maiden title-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: MP creates history, trounces Mumbai to win maiden title

    Gareth Bale follows Giorgio Chiellini's footsteps to join MLS side Los Angeles FC-ayh

    Gareth Bale follows Giorgio Chiellini's footsteps to join MLS side Los Angeles FC

    Recent Stories

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks all-in on signing guard Jalen Brunson-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks 'all-in' on signing guard Jalen Brunson

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 27 to July 3: Here's how your week would be

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 27 to July 3: Here's how your week would be

    In Munich, PM Modi give Diaspora glimpse of Emergency era and of new India

    In Munich, PM Modi gives Diaspora glimpse of Emergency era and of new India

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Multiple teams interested in Deandre Ayton-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Multiple teams interested in Deandre Ayton

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to owl, Umran Malik makes his debut-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl, Umran Malik makes his debut

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon