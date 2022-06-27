Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks 'all-in' on signing guard Jalen Brunson

    NBA's New York Knicks are looking to clear cap space to sign restricted free agent Jalen Brunson.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks all-in on signing guard Jalen Brunson-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    According to HoopsHype's Michael Sotto, the New York Knicks are "all-in" on signing Jalen Brunson. Brunson, who averaged 21.6 points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, has been New York's number one point guard target since the end of the post-season. While the Dallas Mavericks can keep Brunson, New York's ability to offer Brunson a role as a primary ball-handler makes this move possible, with the Knicks seemingly willing to overpay for the former Villanova guard. The Knicks have already traded Kemba Walker's nine million expiring contract and may look to do so for Alec Burks, Taj Gibson, and Cam Reddish. 

    Sotto recently spoke about the intel he received in regards to the Knicks' interest in Brunson as he said, "Rival NBA executives around the league believe the New York Knicks are all in to try and sign guard Jalen Brunson in free agency this summer following their draft night trades with more moves expected."

    ALSO READ: NBA - Kendrick Perkins makes shocking revelation regarding LeBron James

    "The Knicks also hired his dad, Rick, as an assistant coach, and team president Leon Rose was his former agent. Keep an eye on the Knicks potentially waiving Taj Gibson to create more cap space for a run at Brunson; league sources told HoopsHype. Gibson, a beloved player for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, has a $5.2 million non-guaranteed salary for next season," added Sotto.

    "It's also worth noting Cam Reddish, who's owed nearly $6 million next season, could be on the move this summer to create more cap space. When the Knicks tried to trade for Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on Draft night, Reddish was a part of the proposal; league sources told HoopsHype. The Knicks also dangled Alec Burks on the trade market to several teams, including the Pacers and Cavaliers, before it was reported Burks underwent foot surgery and is expected to return for the start of training camp," Sotto concluded.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
