NBA: Bobby Portis expected to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks fans will be delighted to hear that one of their best players from NBA 2021-22 is likely to stay in free agency. According to reliable NBA insider Marc Stein, fan-favourite Bobby Portis is expected to remain in Milwaukee. Portis, who became a fan favourite thanks to his hustle and ability to make crucial plays, has found his home in Milwaukee. The Bucks are likely to run at the title in the upcoming seasons. After being drafted in 2015, Portis had become somewhat of a journeyman playing with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards between 2019 and 2020.

The Bucks would be Portis’ fourth team in two years. However, this stop would last longer. In his first season with the Bucks in NBA 2020-21, Portis usually came off the bench to provide valuable minutes with his scoring, rebounding, and hustle. Portis also had great chemistry with the team’s superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ALSO READ: NBA - JOHN WALL EXPECTED TO PICK UP PLAYER OPTION; COULD BE ON A NEW TEAM NEXT SEASON

The Bucks would win the championship, with Portis providing crucial contributions off the bench. Portis entered free agency, where he would take a pay cut to stay with the championship team. Portis signed a two-year $9 million contract with a player option. Most considered this a bargain for the Bucks.

Portis would exceed expectations even more in the following season. After starting center, Brook Lopez suffered a long-term injury, and Portis would be inserted into the starting lineup. Portis would reward the Bucks’ faith would average a career-high 14.6 points to go along with a career-high 1.8 three-point makes per game. Despite losing an integral starter, the Bucks would finish with 51 wins in the regular season, barely a dropoff from the previous season.

ALSO READ: NBA 2022 Finals - Draymond Green says Golden State Warriors will be 'fine' despite Game 1 loss

Marc Stein reported that some opposing teams that have expressed interest in Portis believe that they have no shot at luring him away from the Bucks. The expectation is that Portis will re-sign a multi-year deal to stay put in Milwaukee if he does indeed decline his player option. The Bucks will remain one of the favourites in the East next season, especially with Portis back. With how well 27-year-old Portis played as a starter, the Bucks could consider trading away 34-year-old Brook Lopez.