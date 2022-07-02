Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract

    Zach Lavine has signed a five-year contract with the Chicago Bulls worth upwards of $215 million.

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract
    Chicago, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    NBA All-Star Zach Lavine was rewarded for his contribution to the Chicago Bulls with a contract that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. Lavine’s max contract worth $215 million was the highest salary in Chicago Bulls history since Michael Jordan. The two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist had said he planned to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after five years in Chicago. However, LaVine announced his decision about 18 hours after the league’s free-agent negotiation window for this season started.

    Chicago could give LaVine $56 million more than any other team could offer him this summer. LaVine averaged 24.4 points this past season in the final season of a four-year, $78 million deal. The high-flying guard made the Playoffs for the first time in his eighth year as a pro, with the Bulls losing in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Minnesota Timberwolves acquire Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade

    But, it was a year of clear progress for Chicago, which won 46 games with LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic leading the way. The Bulls enjoyed their best record in seven years and have clear momentum heading into this coming season. The past season wasn’t exactly easy for LaVine.

    LaVine dealt with a thumb injury early in Chicago’s season, then was in and out of the line-up the final few months because of a left knee injury. The knee needed treatment often and eventually required arthroscopic surgery in May.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
