NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry wins first Finals MVP as Golden State Warriors win title

Following his fourth championship and sixth Finals appearance, Stephen Curry was finally awarded his first Finals MVP. Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, as he and the Warriors won their fourth title. Curry started the series with a 34-point game that saw a Finals record five threes in a single quarter [first]. Curry had 29 in three quarters in the Warriors’ only win of the series so far, while he gave his team a chance in game 3 with a third-quarter explosion which saw him end the game with 31 points. Down 2-1 on the road, Curry had his best Finals game ever, dropping 43 points to lead the Warriors to a comeback win on the road.

Game 5 was Curry’s only off-night of the series, as he missed all nine of his three-point attempts. That marked the first time Curry failed to make a three-point shot in his illustrious playoff career. In Game 6, Curry bounced back to close out the Celtics. Curry dropped 34 efficient points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to seal the Celtics’ fate. With his fourth championship and Finals MVP, Curry became the seventh player to win four championships, two MVPs, and the first to win Unanimous Regular Season MVP and Finals MVP.

When asked about what a Finals MVP would mean to Curry in an interview a week ago, Curry said, “It would mean everything. There was so much joy when Andre won, and KD won his two. No matter who wins it, there’s so much joy at that moment. You want to experience it, and I think the context of every series changes in what it’s going to take to win.”