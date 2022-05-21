NBA Western Conference Finals: Golden State Warriors' determination makes it 2-0 against Dallas Mavericks

It was an incredible fightback from the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Played at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, California, the hosts scripted a 126-117 win, taking a 2-0 lead over the visitors in the seven-match series. The Mavericks led in the opening half by 19 points, thanks to a resurgent Luka Doncic, and the Warriors scripted a methodical comeback in the subsequent half. Although the Warriors trailed for most of the game, it took its first lead with 11:42 remaining and hung on to walk away with the win.

Game 3 and 4 will be played in Dallas, while the Warriors have a 14-1 win-loss record while leading 2-0 in the finals series. The only loss came during the 2016 NBA Finals against Cleveland Cavaliers. As for this match, Draymond Green was involved in quite some fouls and had a lengthy stint on the bench, while Kevon Looney made the most out of his opportunities.

ALSO READ: NBA Eastern Conference Finals - Jimmy Buttler's show not enough as Celtics trounce Heat in Game 2

Looney scored 21, which happened to be his career-high, including 12 rebounds, as the Warriors marched on with Green on the bench. After his return, Green was fouled out again, scripting six points, six boards, and five assists. On the other hand, Stephen Curry was in an explosive form, scoring 32 points, while the other players contributed too decently.

On the other hand, Jordan Poole's post-season breakout continued, with 23 points. As for the Warriors, 50% of shots from the distance and 56.1% of shots from the field were registered. The final quarter witnessed its best shooting quarter of the season. Meanwhile, Doncic was in a mood after missing out on the opening game of the finals with a banged-up face to Andrew Wiggins and had to sit out, wearing a scrape. Jalen Brunson was the only shining point in the back for the Mavericks, with 31 points.