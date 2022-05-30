Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Jayson Tatum wins Larry Bird Award

    After leading his team to the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum wins the inaugural Larry Bird Award.

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Jayson Tatum wins Larry Bird Award-krn
    Miami, First Published May 30, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    Jayson Tatum capped off, sealing his first finals appearance with the Larry Bird Award after another great game with 26 points, ten rebounds, and six assists. The series started roughly for Tatum as the Celtics lost Game 1 after a complete collapse in the third quarter. A significant part of this collapse was the Celtics’ turnovers, where Tatum can be held responsible as he had six turnovers. Tatum scored the ball well with 29 points on 21 field goal attempts and nine free throw attempts, but it came in a loss partially due to him. Game 2 was a bounce-back game for Tatum and the Celtics, as Tatum scored an extremely efficient 27 points to-go-along with five rebounds and five assists.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    The Celtics would win Game 2 by 25 points. Game 3 was Tatum’s worst game of the series, as he only scored ten points on 3/14 shooting from the field and also had six turnovers as the Celtics went 2-1 down in the series. The Celtics needed a big performance from Tatum in Game 4, and they got just that as he scored an efficient 31 points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, and a couple of blocks as the Celtics blew out the Heat by 20 points.

    ALSO READ: NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS 2022 - CELTICS EDGE PAST HEAT IN GAME 7 TO REACH FINALS

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    The Celtics won again in Game 5, and even though Tatum wasn’t as efficient in scoring, he contributed to the team’s success by playmaking at a high level. Tatum ended the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Tatum scored one of his most efficient 30-point games ever in Game 6, with 30 points on just 12 field-goal attempts and eight free throw attempts.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    However, his seven turnovers were a problem, as the Celtics narrowly lost the opportunity to go to the Finals. In Game 7, Tatum rectified his turnover problem with just two turnovers while having a great all-around game as he had 26 points, ten rebounds, six assists, one steals, and two blocks. The Celtics narrowly won a road Game 7 and the Conference Finals, with Tatum being the best player on the winning team.

    ALSO READ: NBA - Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    Earlier this month, the NBA introduced its newest accolades: The Magic Johnson and Larry Bird awards for the best players in the western and eastern conference finals. On Friday, the Inaugural Magic Johnson award winner was announced as the recipient Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games to reach their sixth final in eight years. After making an all-NBA team and making the NBA finals, Jayson Tatum’s season improved with the inaugural Larry Bird Award.

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
