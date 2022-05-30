Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2022: Celtics edge past Heat in Game 7 to reach Finals

    The Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years as it beat the Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

    Miami, First Published May 30, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    The Boston Celtics won the ‘win or go home’ Game 7 to advance to its first NBA Final since 2010. The Celtics started the game with the intent on both ends with a balanced offensive attack and stifling defence. As a result, the Celtics found themselves up 15 at the end of the first quarter with a 32-17. The Heat offence largely struggled in this quarter besides star players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Jimmy Butler continued his excellent form into the second quarter with one of his finest quarters as he scored 18 points while going 5/5 from the field. Thanks to Jimmy’s heroics, the Heat only found themselves down six at the half-time. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    In a game of runs, the Celtics took double-digit leads at many points of the third 3rd quarter. However, its authority was at seven when the third quarter came to a close. With 3:35 left in the game, the game looked all but over as the Celtics took a 98-85 lead. However, shots from Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo combined with excellent defence on the other end meant the Heat cut the Celtics’ lead to two with possession and 20 seconds on the clock.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    ALSO READ: NBA - Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    Unfortunately for the Heat, Jimmy Butler missed a transition three-pointer, and the Celtics were able to hold on for the win. The Celtics led the game throughout, but it was far from straightforward. The Celtics were again led by Jayson Tatum, who had 26 points. His co-stars Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart also had 24 points each in the win.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    For the Heat, It was once again Jimmy Butler as he scored a game-leading 35 points. He found assistance in carrying the load from Bam Adebayo, who had 25 points and 11 rebounds. The two stars combined for 60 of the 96 heat points in Game 7. The Celtics advanced to the Finals, where they’ll play the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is at the Chase Center in San Francisco on 3rd June 3 at 6:30 AM IST.

