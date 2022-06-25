MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race

Forty-eight riders from across the country participated in Stage 2 of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 on Saturday (June 25).

Today's event started from Thandapani, Chindi, to Janjehli, where riders covered a distance of 37 km, which included a climb from Sanarli near Karsog to Raigarh. The highest point of the race was 2750 metres at the base of Shikari Mata temple.

"Stage 2 was as energetic as Stage 1. The main purpose of this event is to promote cycling tourism in Himachal and especially the beautiful tracks and trails the state has to offer, and also to challenge the beautiful and mighty Himalayan Climb," the organisers said.

This unique mountain biking race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

48 riders, who cleared Stage 1, participated in today's event and on the basis of their performance in Stage 2, here are the results:

Under 16 Category

1st: Yugal Thakur

2nd: Vansh Kalia

3rd: Adhirath Waliya

U-19 category(Boys)

1st: Rajbir Singh Syan

2nd: Arpit Sharma

3rd: Kunal Bansal

U-19 Category (Girls)

1st: Divija Sood

2nd: Kyana Sood

A-19 Category

1st: Sunita Baronpa

2nd: Astha Dubey

U-23 Category(Boys)

1st: Prthviraj Singh Rathore

2nd: Aarush Upamanyu

3rd: Anish Dubey

U-35 Category(Boys)

1st: Rakesh Rana

2nd: Krishanvedra Yadav

3rd: Ramkrishan Patel

U-50 Category(Boys)

1st: Sunil Barongpa

2nd: Amit baiyan

A-50 Category

1st: Maheshwar Dutt