    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race

    Forty-eight riders from across the country participated in Stage 2 of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 on Saturday (June 25). 

    Shimla, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 6:59 PM IST

    Today's event started from Thandapani, Chindi, to Janjehli, where riders covered a distance of 37 km, which included a climb from Sanarli near Karsog to Raigarh. The highest point of the race was 2750 metres at the base of Shikari Mata temple.

    "Stage 2 was as energetic as Stage 1. The main purpose of this event is to promote cycling tourism in Himachal and especially the beautiful tracks and trails the state has to offer, and also to challenge the beautiful and mighty Himalayan Climb," the organisers said.

    This unique mountain biking race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

    48 riders, who cleared Stage 1, participated in today's event and on the basis of their performance in Stage 2, here are the results:

    Under 16 Category
    1st: Yugal Thakur
    2nd: Vansh Kalia
    3rd: Adhirath Waliya

    U-19 category(Boys)
    1st: Rajbir Singh Syan
    2nd: Arpit Sharma
    3rd: Kunal Bansal

    U-19 Category (Girls)
    1st: Divija Sood 
    2nd: Kyana Sood

    A-19 Category
    1st: Sunita Baronpa
    2nd: Astha Dubey

    U-23 Category(Boys)
    1st: Prthviraj Singh Rathore
    2nd: Aarush Upamanyu
    3rd: Anish Dubey

    U-35 Category(Boys)
    1st: Rakesh Rana
    2nd: Krishanvedra Yadav
    3rd: Ramkrishan Patel

    U-50 Category(Boys)
    1st: Sunil Barongpa
    2nd: Amit baiyan

    A-50 Category 
    1st: Maheshwar Dutt

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
