Yogasana Bharat officials expressed enthusiasm for the inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad. The event is seen as a critical milestone in Yogasana's long-term roadmap towards inclusion in major multi-sport events and the Olympics.

Yogasana Bharat president Udit Sheth, along with its vice president Sanjay Malpani, Secretary General Jaideep Arya, expressed immense enthusiasm for Yogasana ahead of the inaugural edition of the World Yogasana Championship.

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In a significant milestone for the global Yogasana movement, India is set to host the inaugural edition of the World Yogasana Championship from June 4 to 8 at TransStadia in Ahmedabad with participation from over 40 countries. The World Yogasana Championship is also being viewed as a critical milestone in Yogasana's long-term roadmap towards inclusion in major international multi-sport events and eventual Olympic recognition.

A Collaborative National Effort

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Ayush, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association, representing a collaborative national effort to position Yogasana on the world sporting map.

'A Goosebump Moment'

Speaking to ANI, Udit Sheth said the inaugural World Yogasana Championship is a proud moment after years of effort across India and growing global participation. He added that the event also brings responsibility to further develop the sport with proper systems, broadcasting and fan engagement.

"This first championship means a lot to all of us. I think six years of hard work in 700 districts, 300,000 athletes in India, and 70 countries now participating. It's a goosebump moment. It's also a big responsibility on our shoulders because the sport has to always grow on the back of a framework with the right scoring system, the right broadcast, the right excitement," he said.

Eyes on Future Glory

Sanjay Malpani, Vice President of Yogasana Bharat and World Yogasana, said millions of children have taken up Yogasana over the past six years and are now performing complex asanas with ease. He added that, as a sport rooted in India, the country is expected to win a significant number of medals in future international events such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

"Over the past six years that 'Yogasan Bharat' has been operational, millions of children have engaged with this sport and have begun performing even the most complex asanas with great ease. Consequently, it is only natural that for a sport born and nurtured within India, the number of medals won by the nation's children--whether in the upcoming Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, or the Olympic Games--will undoubtedly be significantly higher," he said.

Structuring Yogasana as a Competitive Sport

Jaideep Arya said that in 2020, efforts began to structure Yoga as a competitive sport under "Yogasana Sport", introducing a formal framework and digitised scoring system. He explained that the system is based on the principle of Sthiram Sukham Asanam, focusing on stillness as the key judging criterion. He added that around 2,500 asanas were organised into a structured format and that a "Code of Points (COP)" was developed with help from colleagues, including Sanjay Malpani. He described the COP as the foundational rulebook governing the sport's scoring and overall structure.

"In 2020, we endeavoured to establish Yoga as a competitive sport--specifically, as 'Yogasana Sport.' While various individuals and groups were active in this field before that, there was a distinct lack of a formal structure. Notably, there was no digitised scoring system in place. Approaching it from the perspective of a modern sports arena--and viewing it as a prime sport--we strove to mould it to meet the specific requirements and standards inherent to competitive athletics," he said.

"In doing so, we grounded our efforts in a classical aphorism attributed to Maharshi Patanjali: Sthiram Sukham Asanam. Based on the principle of Sthiram Sukham Asanam, we focused specifically on the concept of Sthirata--that is, absolute stillness. This focus on stillness subsequently served as the foundation for our scoring system. Regarding the asanas (postures) themselves--a repertoire comprising 2,500 distinct postures--we were assisted by our colleagues, most notably Sanjay Malpani," Jaideep Arya added.

"They were instrumental in formulating the 'COP'--the 'Code of Points.' This Code serves as the definitive guide for the entire sport; one might aptly describe it as the 'Bible' of the game, or perhaps its comprehensive constitutional charter. It is through the framework of this Code that the entire sport operates," he added further.

Championship at a Glance

Notably, more than 500 participants from 75 countries are expected to take part across 12 events during the World Yogasana Championship. The championship will feature multiple competitive categories, including Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Yogasana, Rhythmic Pairs, and Team Events, with athletes competing across junior, youth, and elite divisions under internationally standardised rules and judging systems. (ANI)