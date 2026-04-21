The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to expand PSL into Saudi Arabia with a new Jeddah stadium. The move, discussed in Lahore, highlights PCB’s ambition to grow cricket beyond Pakistan and the UAE.

The PakistanCricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a major development during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, confirming plans to expand the competition into Saudi Arabia. The announcement has drawn attention across India and Pakistan, marking a step in the league’s future.

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PCB officials revealed that fans have been barred from attending matches in Karachi and Lahore this season, dampening excitement. To counter this, the board is exploring new opportunities abroad, including hosting PSL fixtures in Saudi Arabia, where cricket interest has surged.

Reports indicate that PCB has approved an expression of interest to collaborate with the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF) for building a new stadium in Jeddah. This venue is expected to host PSL matches in the future, attracting fans from across the Middle East.

PCB’s Strategic Move To Saudi Arabia

The decision was finalized during a board meeting in Lahore, where officials discussed expanding the game outside Pakistan. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier visited Saudi Arabia in December 2024, meeting Prince Saud bin Mishala Al‑Saud to explore opportunities for cricket infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia’s cricket ambitions have grown steadily since the establishment of SACF in 2020. The country has invested in local competitions and team development, aiming to participate in larger events. Saudi Arabia, an ICC member since 2003 and associate nation since 2016, has already made headlines by hosting the IPL 2024 auction in Jeddah.

The PSL’s expansion into Saudi Arabia would add another international venue alongside the UAE, which previously hosted matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. This move is expected to boost revenue and global visibility for the league.

The PSL 2026 season continues in Pakistan, with 32 matches already played across two venues. The inclusion of Saudi Arabia in future editions could reshape the league’s identity, positioning it as a truly regional competition.