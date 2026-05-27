Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has said that his team has multiple bowling strategies ready for Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old star, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, in the upcoming IPL Eliminator. Cummins stressed that for explosive players like Vaibhav, you always need a Plan B and even a Plan C.

Mullanpur:Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has made it clear that his team has more than one bowling plan ready for Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old wonder, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, ahead of the IPL Eliminator. Cummins said that for a player like Vaibhav, who can change the game in just a few overs, it's crucial to have a Plan B and even a Plan C. This season, Sunrisers Hyderabad has already beaten Rajasthan Royals both times they faced each other in the league stage.

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However, Cummins reminded everyone that Vaibhav's explosive century against Hyderabad in Jaipur was a big lesson for his bowlers. "As a bowler, it's important to stick to your strengths. But if one or two players in the other team can snatch the game away, you have to make special plans for them. We have a very specific plan for Vaibhav. Even though he scored a century against us in the last match, there were moments when we managed to control him. We will learn from that experience," Cummins said.

Hyderabad riding on confidence

Hyderabad is entering the Eliminator with the confidence of six straight wins against Rajasthan. SRH hasn't lost to RR since 2022. In their first match this season, they won by a comfortable 57 runs, thanks to a brilliant eight-wicket haul by Praful Hinge and Saqib Hussain.

In the second match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave them a real scare with a blistering 103 runs off just 37 balls, but Hyderabad still managed to clinch the victory. Vaibhav's knock was the second-fastest IPL century by an Indian player, just behind Abhishek Sharma's 36-ball hundred.

The 15-year-old has been on a rampage, scoring 583 runs in just 14 innings at an incredible strike rate of over 232. He has even outshone legendary bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood. In the last game against SRH, Vaibhav started his innings by hitting Pat Cummins for a six on the very first ball he faced.