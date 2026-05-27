During the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, Virat Kohli performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a dominant 92-run victory over Gujarat Titans. The viral moment came as RCB booked their spot in the final, with Kohli also contributing a quickfire 43 and crossing the 600-run mark for the season.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli pulled off legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘SIUUU’ celebration during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26.

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The defending champions, RCB, directly secured their berth for the title clash following a dominant 92-run win over GT. After posting a solid total of 254/5, thanks to Rajat Patidar’s captain’s knock of 93 off 33 balls, the RCB bundled out the GT for 162 in 19.3 overs, despite Rahul Tewatia’s valiant knock of 68 off 43 balls.

Jacob Duffy led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/39 at an economy rate of 9.8 in four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/28), Rasikh Salam Dar (2/24), and Krunal Pandya (2/16) chipped in with crucial wickets to dismantle the Gujarat Titans' middle and lower order, ensuring the defending champions remained firmly in the driver's seat throughout the chase.

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Kohli’s SIUUU Celebration Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is often known for his aggressive and passionate on-field demeanor, even after becoming a veteran of the game, and his ability to channel that intensity into celebratory moments is something fans have come to cherish.

The former RCB captain seized the spotlight during Tuesday’s high-stakes Qualifier 1, as the Gujarat Titans’ chase faltered early under the pressure of the massive 255-run target. As GT lost five wickets in the powerplay, the match was completely tilted towards the defending champions, who were well on their way to a commanding victory.

In a moment of euphoria, Virat Kohli treated the enthusiastic crowd, especially the RCB supporters, to a perfectly executed "SIUUU" celebration while fielding near the boundary line. The iconic leap and the signature landing were immediately picked up by a spectator’s phone camera, which immediately went viral on social media.

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Virat Kohli had a great outing with the bat in the Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans, as he played a quickfire knock of 43 off 25 balls, including 5 fours and a six, while forming a 72-run partnership for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (30 off 19 balls), Their partnership provided the essential stability and momentum early in the innings, allowing Rajat Patidar to later unleash his carnage and propel the team to their massive total.

How Did Virat Kohli Perform in IPL 2026?

The veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL season. Despite returning to T20 cricket after nearly a year, Kohli has shown absolutely no signs of rust, seamlessly re-establishing himself as the cornerstone of the RCB batting lineup.

In the first seven outings, the 37-year-old registered the scores of 69, 28, 32, 50, 49, 19, and 81, aggregating 328 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 54.67 and a blistering strike rate of 163.18, highlighting his tactical evolution and aggressive intent at the top of the order. This explosive start paved the way for another blockbuster season.

In the next 8 outings, Qualifier 1 against the GT, Kohli scored 19, 32, 0, 0, 105, 58, 15, and 43, aggregating 272 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 45.33 and an explosive strike rate of 165.85. Thus, the former RCB captain completed the 600-run mark for the fourth consecutive IPL season, making him the first batter to do so.

In the IPL 2026, Virat Kohli has aggregated 600 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 164.38 in 15 matches.

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