Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals in the IPL eliminator, with the winner playing Gujarat Titans in Qualifier Two. The article highlights key player battles, including Cummins vs Riyan, Jadeja vs Klaasen/Ishan, and Archer vs SRH's top order.

Plenty of exciting match-ups and sub-plots will play out as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in eliminator.

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The clash between Hyderabad and Rajasthan shapes up to be a cracker of a contest, with the winner earning a Qualifier Two spot to face Gujarat Titans. The winner of the Qualifier two will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final.

Here are some exciting match-ups ahead of the eliminator:

Riyan vs Cummins: A captain-versus-captain contest

Despite being one of the cleanest hitters of the ball in the Royals' line-up, Riyan continues to struggle for consistency as the RR skipper has made just 272 runs in 12 innings at an average of 24.72, a strike rate of over 152, with just two half-centuries. SRH's skipper Cummins would be licking his lips at the idea of making a quick meal out of a struggling Riyan. He has already got him out three out of four times in the IPL. Parag averages just 4.66 against the Australian superstar and his strike rate dips to 100, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Could Jadeja's veteran experience stop Ishan-Klaasen's spin bashing?

Heirinch Klaasen and Ishan Kishan, two of SRH's most important batsmen are excellent against spin. Standing and delivering or using their feet against spin bowlers, they can do it all. But there is something about Jadeja's foxy left-arm spin that stops both batters in their tracks against him. Ishan has scored just 37 runs against Jadeja in eight IPL innings at a strike rate of 116. Klaasen also strikes at just 100 against Jadeja. If Klaasen and Kishan plan to go all out against spin during the middle-overs, Jadeja could be used to contain them both.

Gold on his neck, fire in his eyes: Archer versus SRH's top-three

Archer is the third-highest wicket-taker this season, with 21 scalps out of which 11 have come in the powerplay. Possessing the pace and aura of a 1980s Carribean fast bowler and chains that would fit the persona of a hip-hop hitmaker, the Barbados-born Jofra is a mix of swagger and skill. He would be exciting to see against the SRH top-three of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. While Head strikes at 160.6 against the England pacer, he has lost his wicket to him thrice in six innings, averaging just 17.66 against him. Abhishek looks the most unstoppable of all three against Archer, having smashed 62 in 35 balls across seven innings against him at a strike rate of 177.14 and has been dismissed just once. Ishan is not really bothered by Jofra either, having being dismissed just once in nine innings, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 150 against the England pacer, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Cummins mastery in death overs

The SRH skipper has death-overs economy of just 5.66, the best among any bowler with more than two overs in this phase, as per ESPNCricinfo and it is this ability to contain runs that can come handy against a firing SRH unit.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.