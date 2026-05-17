MS Dhoni’s funny throwback video with NSG commandos has gone viral. The cricket legend casually asked them if he looked fit, leaving the commandos smiling. Fans are now buzzing online while awaiting clarity on his CSK future.

MS Dhoni is once again the centre of attention on social media thanks to a viral throwback clip. The Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army was spotted during a visit to a National Security Guard facility, where he shared a lighthearted moment with the commandos.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, Dhoni, dressed casually in a black t‑shirt and denim, is seen interacting with the highly trained NSG personnel. While discussing their demanding training routines and fitness levels, he suddenly pointed towards himself and asked, “Am I fit?” The humorous question caught the commandos off guard, and their priceless reactions quickly turned into smiles.

Scroll to load tweet…

MS Dhoni’s Bond With Armed Forces

The clip highlights Dhoni’s rustic humility and his warm rapport with the armed forces. His bond with the military has always been respected. In 2011, the Indian Army conferred upon him the rank of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army. Unlike many celebrities, Dhoni has taken his duties seriously, completing training modules and even performing guard duties in Jammu and Kashmir.

The viral video has reminded fans of Dhoni’s unique personality — a mix of humour, humility, and discipline. It has also reignited discussions about his future in cricket.

At present, supporters are eagerly waiting for clarity on whether Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The CSK administration has maintained secrecy over his exact playing situation, leaving fans hopeful but uncertain. Despite the lack of official updates, optimism remains high among his loyal followers, who continue to expect a positive announcement.