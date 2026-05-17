Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill couldn't stop himself from trolling his own team after their loss to KKR. After his fielders dropped a bunch of easy catches, Gill cheekily posted on Instagram, 'We'll catch the next one'.

Kolkata:Shubman Gill is known for trolling his opponents on Instagram after a win, but this time, the Gujarat Titans captain aimed his wit at his own team. After a five-match winning streak, Gujarat finally faced a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gill had some things to say.

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Fans had loved Gill's Instagram posts after victories against Chennai, RCB, and Punjab. However, after losing to KKR, he decided to troll his own teammates for their sloppy performance.

Gujarat lost the match at Eden Gardens by 29 runs. The main reason was their shockingly poor fielding. The team's fielders dropped several easy catches, which proved to be very costly. They dropped four crucial catches in total, giving lifelines to batsmen like Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Cameron Green. Jason Holder and Mohammed Siraj were the culprits who dropped Allen, who then went on to smash 93 runs off just 35 balls. Thanks to these blunders, Kolkata put up a massive score of 247 runs.

Gill tried his best to chase the target, scoring a solid 85 off 49 balls, but he couldn't get his team over the line. After the game, Gill posted a picture from the match on Instagram. His caption was a direct dig at the team's fielding: 'We'll catch the next one'.

During the post-match presentation, Gill was brutally honest about the team's fielding errors. "We didn't deserve to win this game," he said bluntly. "We are a team that always maintains high standards, but today we dropped three easy catches. Looking at our fielding performance, we just didn't deserve the win." He added that it was better to make such mistakes now rather than in the crucial qualifier matches.

Gujarat now needs just one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs. Their final league match is against Chennai Super Kings on May 21.

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