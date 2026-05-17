Fifties from Virat Kohli (58) and Venkatesh Iyer (73*) propelled RCB to a daunting 222/4 against PBKS. Kohli also scripted history, crossing 500 runs for a record ninth IPL season. Devdutt Padikkal contributed a quick 45 for Bengaluru.

Explosive half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a massive 222/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

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Kohli Scripts History as RCB Post Daunting Total

While Kohli scripted history with his record-extending ninth 500-plus IPL season, Venkatesh's unbeaten 73 ensured the defending champions posted a daunting total.

Asked to bat first, Bengaluru got off to a steady start, reaching 17 without loss after two overs. The opening stand was broken in the third over when Punjab's left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar dismissed Jacob Bethell for 11 with a sharp delivery.

Despite the early setback, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal maintained the momentum, guiding RCB to 40/1 after four overs.

The Bengaluru-based side continued to score freely and ended the power-play at 60/1. Kohli also completed 500 runs in IPL 2026, marking the ninth time he has crossed the milestone in a season -- the highest by any batter in the tournament's history.

Key Partnerships Build Momentum

Bengaluru kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace and moved to 82/1 by the end of the seventh over.

The impressive 76-run partnership between Kohli and Padikkal was eventually broken in the 10th over when Brar claimed his second wicket of the match by dismissing Padikkal for a quickfire 45 off 25 balls, an innings laced with four boundaries and three sixes. At the halfway stage, RCB had progressed to 101/2 against Punjab Kings.

On the fifth ball of the 12th over, Kohli brought up his fourth half-century of IPL 2026, reaching the landmark in just 30 deliveries. Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer continued to accelerate the innings with regular boundaries, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru advance to 131/2 at the end of the 13th over.

Venkatesh Iyer's Flourish Powers RCB Past 220

On the final delivery of the 15th over, Yuzvendra Chahal provided PBKS with a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Kohli, who played a fluent 58 off 37 balls, an innings studded with four boundaries and three sixes. Chahal's wicket also ended the valuable 60-run third-wicket partnership between Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. Despite the dismissal, Kohli's attacking knock powered his side to 157/3 at the end of the 15th over.

Kohli, who stitched two half-century stands, further extended his dominance in the tournament's record books. The RCB star has now been part of 138 partnerships of 50 or more runs in IPL history, comfortably ahead of Rohit Sharma, who occupies the second spot with 107 such stands.

On the third delivery of the 17th over, Venkatesh brought up his maiden half-century of IPL 2026 in 29 balls. The milestone also marked the 13th fifty of his IPL career.

By the end of the 18th over, Bengaluru had crossed the 200-run mark as Tim David and Venkatesh unleashed a flurry of attacking strokes to keep the scoring rate soaring.

On the final ball of the 20th over, Arshdeep Singh removed David for a quickfire 28 off 12 deliveries, an innings featuring two boundaries and as many sixes, as RCB concluded their innings at a formidable 222/4. Meanwhile, Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 73 from 40 balls, smashing eight fours and four sixes in a commanding knock.

For PBKS, Brar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/35, while Arshdeep and Chahal chipped in with one wicket each. (ANI)