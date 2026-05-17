RCB scored 222/4 against PBKS in IPL 2026, a match that saw India become the team with the most 200-plus totals in men's T20s (50). PBKS holds the record for conceding the most 200-plus scores. Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer starred.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continued its run-fest trend as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted 222/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday, a knock that added to the growing list of high-scoring games in men's T20 cricket.

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India tops T20 chart for most 200-plus totals

According to records in men's T20 cricket, India now leads the chart for most 200-plus totals with 50 such scores, followed by RCB with 44, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with 43, Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 41, and Somerset with 40. The latest RCB innings in Dharamsala further strengthened their position among the most destructive batting units in franchise T20 history.

PBKS's unwanted record

However, the flip side of the high-scoring trend also highlights the challenges faced by bowling units, with PBKS topping the unwanted list of most 200-plus totals conceded in men's T20 cricket with 46 such instances, followed by RCB with 40, Delhi Capitals (DC) with 35, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with 34 each, and Middlesex with 33.

IPL 2026: A record-breaking season

The pattern has been particularly evident in IPL 2026, which has already produced 53 scores of 200-plus -- the highest in a single edition of the tournament -- surpassing IPL 2025 (52), IPL 2024 (41), IPL 2023 (37), and IPL 2022 (18), underlining the increasing dominance of bat over ball in the modern T20 era.

Captaincy under pressure

The record also reflects on captaincy trends, with Shreyas Iyer having led sides that conceded 31 totals of 200-plus in men's T20s, followed by Faf du Plessis (29), MS Dhoni (28), Babar Azam (21), and Rishabh Pant (20), further highlighting the evolving demands on bowlers and leadership in high-scoring conditions.

PBKS struggles in single edition

In terms of competition-wise struggles, PBKS have once again featured prominently, having conceded nine 200-plus totals in IPL 2026 alone -- the most in a single men's T20 competition -- followed by Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup 2020/21 (8), SRH in IPL 2024 (7), RR and LSG in IPL 2025 (7 each), and RR again in IPL 2026 (7), underscoring the relentless scoring surge in franchise cricket.

RCB Innings Highlights

Coming to the match, RCB produced a commanding batting display to post 222/4 against PBKS, powered by half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. Kohli anchored the innings with a fluent 58 off 37 balls, marking his record-extending ninth 500-plus run season in IPL history, while Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 73 off 40 balls to finish the innings strongly.

After being put in to bat, RCB made a steady start before Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal fell, but Kohli and Padikkal built crucial partnerships to keep the momentum going. Kohli reached his fourth fifty of the season in just 30 balls before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, while Venkatesh took charge in the final overs to push RCB past the 200-run mark. Tim David's late hitting further boosted the total as RCB finished strongly at 222/4, with Harpreet Brar taking two wickets for PBKS while Arshdeep Singh and Chahal picked one each.