Reports suggest Hardik Pandya may marry Mahieka Sharma in Udaipur late May, even as speculation swirls around his IPL absence and personal life. Neither has confirmed the news, but social media is abuzz.

Hardik Pandya has once again made headlines, not for his performance in the Indian Premier League 2026 season with Mumbai Indians, but for his personal life.

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The franchise endured a poor campaign and exited the playoffs early, with Pandya facing criticism for his form. Attention intensified when he was seen with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma during matches, despite the BCCI’s rule against partners entering restricted team areas.

Adding to speculation, Pandya missed the last two matches citing health issues. His absence coincided with the couple posting affectionate pictures on Instagram, fuelling chatter about his priorities.

Wedding Reports Surface Amid Controversy

According to an Instagram post by “Mamarazzi,” Hardik and Mahieka are reportedly set to marry on May 22, 2026, in Udaipur. The ceremony is said to be private, attended only by close friends and family. Neither Pandya nor Sharma has issued an official confirmation.

Social media has also claimed that dressing-room conversations may have been leaked, though no verified evidence supports these allegations. Meanwhile, Pandya’s son Agastya from his first marriage has been spotted accompanying Mahieka at Mumbai Indians matches.

Hardik was previously married to Natasa Stankovic. The couple wed in a court ceremony on May 31, 2020, followed by a grand traditional celebration in Udaipur on February 14, 2023. They share a son, Agastya. In July 2024, they announced their separation after nearly four years together.

Since then, Pandya has been linked with Mahieka Sharma, with their relationship frequently discussed in media and online forums.