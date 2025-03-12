MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina shake their legs together at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding in Mussoorie (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings teammates MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were spotted dancing together at Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant’s wedding celebrations at The Savoy in Mussoorie on Tuesday, March 11.

Sakshi Pant is set to get married to businessman Ankit Chaudhary in a grand wedding in Mussoorie on Wednesday. The couple got engaged after years of dating in January 2024 in London. After over a year of engagement, Sakshi and Ankt will tie the knot in the presence of close friends and family in a private ceremony. Rishabh Pant invited his close friends, including MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina for his sister’s wedding celebrations.

Also read: MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH)

MS Dhoni and Sakshi arrived in Dehradun from Chennai to attend Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding celebrations in Dehradun. Dhoni and his wife attended the engagement ceremony and party of Rishabh Pant’s sister in London. Amid the wedding celebrations of Rishabh’s sister, the video that went viral on social media, where MS Dhoni and his former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina can be seen shaking their legs together, enjoying the joyous occasion with Rishabh and other guests. Dhoni also pulled off ‘burraaahh’ move with Rishabh and Raina

WATCH: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina dancing together

Rishabh Pant, who was part of the India squad that won the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph by defeating New Zealand in the final, returned from Dubai and headed straight to Dehradun for his sister’s wedding. Indian wicketkeeper-batter invited his close friends, including MS Dhoni for his sister’s wedding. Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni share a strong bond during their time playing together for the country and even after the international retirement of the former India captain.

Dhoni was in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings’ preparatory camp ahead of IPL 2025 and left for Delhi on Tuesday morning and headed to Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding celebrations.

Also read: IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant recalls early days as cricketer under late coach Tarak Sinha

After Sakshi Pant’s wedding, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni will leave for Lucknow and Chennai, respectively to join their respective IPL teams ahead of the new season. Pant was recruited by the Sanjeev Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rishabh Pant will be leading LSG in the upcoming IPL season as they quest for a maiden triumph in the tournament.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, will be playing his 18th IPL season and 16th for Chennai Super Kings. The former CSK captain was retained by the franchise for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, given that he retired from international cricket for more than five years. However, it is uncertain whether Dhoni will be playing his last season as he has remained tightlipped about his IPL future.

Latest Videos