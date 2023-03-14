MC Mary Kom targets Asian Games swansong ahead of forced retirement next year

MC Mary Kom is aged 40 and is truly in the twilight phase of her illustrious boxing career. As she prepares to participate in the Asian Games this year, she aims to finish on a high since she will be forced to retire next year.

Racing against time to get fit, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom is targeting the Asian Games as her swansong in the ring before she is "forced" to retire next year. The veteran pugilist, who had torn her anterior cruciate ligament after twisting her left knee during the Commonwealth Games (CWG) selection trials last year, underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the ACL tear in August.

"What happened during the Commonwealth Games trials was very unfortunate. I suffered a major injury, and I had to undergo surgery. I'm trying to come back soon. Because I have only one this year, I'll be forced to retire next year. So, this year I want to compete in any competition before retirement," Mary said at the unveiling of the Indian team jersey ahead of the women's World Championship.

According to the rules, the maximum participation age for a boxer is 40 years, and the Manipuri will turn 41 in November. "I don't want to retire at all. I want to compete for the next five years, but above 40, we can't compete. That is the rule. My main (target) is the Asian Games. Hopefully, I will recover by then. I will have time for preparation also. It is my dream to compete once this year before retirement," added Mary.

The Asian Games, postponed last year, are set to be held from September 23 to October 8 this year. However, to be selected for the marquee event, the London Olympics bronze medallist must undergo a new selection process, which requires a boxer to go through an evaluation test in the national camp.

"My recovery is going very well. Very soon, I'll be able to run and train. I'm trying my level best. If I can compete, I will beat the boxers to get selection. But, if I don't get fit by the Asian Games, I want to compete in any other international competition once," Mary updated.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh said, "We will fully support her recovery process and her desire to box again, and from our side, we will try to give her a wonderful send-off." The Asian Games is also a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympics, and if Mary wins, she will have earned a quota for the Paris Games, where she will not be eligible to participate due to her age.

"Maybe the IBA president will allow me to compete [at the Olympics]," she jokingly commented. Asked if she plans to turn pro post-retirement, Mary said she has yet to decide. "Pro is also not easy. But, the easy part is there is only two or one competition in one year, and the money is more. Amateur and pro are different," she affirmed.

Want three medals from India at the World Championship

The multiple-time World Championship gold medallist will not compete in this edition due to her recovery from the injury. Still, she will serve as the event's brand ambassador alongside Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar. Having delivered year after year, Mary hopes the Indian contingent can bag three gold medals at home.

"I think India will win at least three golds. Our girls have been performing very well in the international championship for many years. This time we are hosting, so why not," said Mary, who won gold the previous two times India hosted the event in 2006 and 2018. The BFI has announced big prize money for the tournament, with the gold medallist set to get $100,000, the silver-medal winner $50,000 and the bronze medallist $25,000.

But Mary warned the boxers to focus on their performance and not go after the money. "You prove yourself in the ring, and money will come to you. If you are money-minded, you may perform poorly. Attitude, arrogance and money can affect your training and preparation. Our performance should not suffer," she concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)