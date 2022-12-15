Mary Kom’s husband is unhappy with the boxer’s statue; here is why

In an interview with a local newspaper, Onler Karong claimed that the statue erected in the park does not resemble his wife. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), according to Mary Kom's brother Jimmy, assured him that the statue would be replaced before the park's inauguration.

The husband of ace boxer Mary Kom, Onler Karong, has sparked controversy after expressing dissatisfaction with the appearance of a statue of his wife that was recently erected at the nearby park.

Manipur Olympic Park now has nineteen statues of the state's Olympians, including one of Mary Kom.

In an interview with a local newspaper, Onler Karong claimed that the statue erected in the park does not resemble his wife, a six-time World Women's Boxing Champion and 2012 London Olympic Bronze Medalist.

Despite repeated attempts, Onler Karong and Mary Kom could not be reached. However, in an interview with PTI, her brother Jimmy Kom said that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) assured him that the statue would be replaced before the park's inauguration, which has yet to be set.

When contacted, CMO officials told PTI that they would not comment on the matter. Jimmy explained, "It's just his (Onler's) personal opinion."

Jimmy added that his sister returned home from a tour and learned about the latest development on Wednesday.



According to Jimmy, there's a concern that Onler's statement might be misconstrued, as the statues were erected to honour our state's athletes.

Before the matter became public, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on his official Facebook page two days ago that the Park 'was ready for inauguration. Everyone can now see the statues of our legendary Olympians, who are the pride of our country.'

In a separate post, he said, "The Manipur Olympian Park was built to honour our Manipur Olympians who have brought honour to the nation. This location will not only become a major tourist attraction, but it will also inspire young people to reach greater heights in life."

