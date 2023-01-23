Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mary Kom to lead Oversight Committee for probing allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Indian wrestlers had demanded WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's resignation last month for his "dictatorship". Meanwhile, MC Mary Kom would lead the Oversight Committee to probe the allegations.

    Image credit: PTI

    Boxing great MC Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe the sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The government-appointed committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next month. The other panel members are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhica Sreeman. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the panel on Monday. Thakur had formed the committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, against the WFI and its chief.

    Image credit: PTI

    The wrestlers ended their protest after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Thakur late Friday night. "The WFI president will not discharge his duties and stay away from the day-to-day affairs of WFI. The Oversight Committee will look after the day-to-day working of WFI till their mandated duration, and it will also probe the serious allegations against WFI and its chief," Thakur said.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI: 'My dedication, my loyalty is authentic' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    Image credit: PTI

    "The Oversight Committee will be under the chairmanship of world champion Mary Kom. Along with her, Yogeshwar Dutt, MOC member and Dronacharya awardee Trupti Murgunde, former TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former ED Teams, SAI Radica Sreeman, will be part of the committee. Within the next month, this committee will probe into the sexual allegations and other charges after talking to all parties and submitting its report. Till then, this committee will take all the day-to-day decisions and workings of WFI," concluded Thakur.

    Image credit: PTI

    May Kom and Yogeshwar are also part of the seven-member committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to probe the allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the WFI chief. Besides legendary boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, the IOA panel includes archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president and IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan - WFI's emergency general council meeting in Ayodhya called off

    Image credit: PTI

    The other members of the IOA committee are two advocates -- Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra -- besides former shuttler and IOA joint secretary Alaknanda Ashok, its vice chairperson. The agitating wrestlers, including young Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and Sonam Malik, among others, started the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday and demanded the sacking of the WFI chief. The wrestlers also demanded that the WFI be disbanded immediately, forming a new panel, including grapplers.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian Open 2023: Tennis is a swift and dynamic sport - Novak Djokovic after racing into quarterfinal-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: 'Tennis is a swift and dynamic sport' - Djokovic after racing into quarterfinal

    Womens IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4000 crore with 5 new teams-ayh

    Women's IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4,000 crore with 5 new teams

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23, ARS vs MU: Do not have an opinion; can be a perception - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal being title favourites-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Don't have an opinion; can be a perception' - Arteta on Arsenal being title favourites

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: All the goals we conceded today are mistakes - Erik ten Hag ETH slams Manchester United defence in Arsenal loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'All goals we conceded are mistakes' - ETH slams United defence in Arsenal loss

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: My dedication, my loyalty is authentic - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: 'My dedication, my loyalty is authentic' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    Recent Stories

    Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos - gps

    Watch: Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos

    Here is how Ravindra Jadeja is working on his Team India comeback-ayh

    Here's how Ravindra Jadeja is working on his Team India comeback

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Union Budget 2023 From briefcase to made in India iPad take a look at the transition of the budget presentation gcw

    Union Budget 2023: From briefcase to made-in-India iPad; take a look at the transition of the budget

    UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today January 23, exam to begin in February; check details - adt

    UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today, exam to begin in February; check details

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon