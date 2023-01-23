Mary Kom to lead Oversight Committee for probing allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Indian wrestlers had demanded WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's resignation last month for his "dictatorship". Meanwhile, MC Mary Kom would lead the Oversight Committee to probe the allegations.

Image credit: PTI

Boxing great MC Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe the sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The government-appointed committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next month. The other panel members are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhica Sreeman. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the panel on Monday. Thakur had formed the committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, against the WFI and its chief.

Image credit: PTI

The wrestlers ended their protest after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Thakur late Friday night. "The WFI president will not discharge his duties and stay away from the day-to-day affairs of WFI. The Oversight Committee will look after the day-to-day working of WFI till their mandated duration, and it will also probe the serious allegations against WFI and its chief," Thakur said. ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI: 'My dedication, my loyalty is authentic' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Image credit: PTI

"The Oversight Committee will be under the chairmanship of world champion Mary Kom. Along with her, Yogeshwar Dutt, MOC member and Dronacharya awardee Trupti Murgunde, former TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former ED Teams, SAI Radica Sreeman, will be part of the committee. Within the next month, this committee will probe into the sexual allegations and other charges after talking to all parties and submitting its report. Till then, this committee will take all the day-to-day decisions and workings of WFI," concluded Thakur.

Image credit: PTI

May Kom and Yogeshwar are also part of the seven-member committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to probe the allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the WFI chief. Besides legendary boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, the IOA panel includes archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president and IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav. ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan - WFI's emergency general council meeting in Ayodhya called off

Image credit: PTI