India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, registered their second successive win at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, beating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 21-11, 16-21, 21-11.

Satwik-Chirag Secure Second Win, Edge Closer to Semis

India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, registered their second successive win at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, defeating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in a thrilling three-game contest at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Thursday. The World No. 3 Indians showed authority and composure to win 21-11, 16-21, 21-11, extending their unbeaten run in Group B and moving into a strong position for a semi-final berth. With two wins from two matches, Satwik and Chirag now lead the group and have built a considerable advantage in points difference, as per a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Match Progression

Satwik and Chirag were dominant in the opening game, never trailing at any stage as they controlled the rallies and took it 21-11. The Indonesians, winners of the China Open Super 1000 earlier this year despite forming their partnership only in 2025, mounted a fightback in the second game. Although the Indians recovered from an early 8-3 deficit to level at 12-12, they eventually conceded the game 16-21. The Indian pair responded emphatically in the decider. After brief early exchanges, Satwik and Chirag surged ahead, opening up leads of up to eight points before closing out the match comfortably at 21-11.

Final Group Fixture

They will next face second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia on Friday in their final group fixture.

Strong Start to the Campaign

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty opened their BWF World Tour Finals 2025 campaign with a strong win over China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, defeating them 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 in Hangzhou to gain an early boost in a tough Group B.

A Year of Consistent Performances

Satwik and Chirag are currently ranked third in men's doubles and have secured the BWF World Championship bronze medal, their second World Championship medal, and two runner-up finishes at the Hong Kong Open and the China Masters this year. The star duo was consistent throughout, reaching the semifinals in the Malaysia Open, India Open, Singapore Open, China Open and Denmark Open in 2025. This is their second appearance in the BWF World Tour Finals after 2021.