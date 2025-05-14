Manchester United has cancelled their annual end-of-season awards dinner for the third time in recent years due to their poor performance in the Premier League.

Manchester United has decided to cancel their traditional end-of-season awards dinner, a event that has been a part of their calendar for over a decade. The decision comes after a dismal Premier League season, with 17 defeats and a 16th-place standing, just two spots above relegation.

Typically, the awards dinner is a black-tie affair where prizes are handed out to the men's, women's, and academy team players. Notable awards include the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award, previously won by Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, and Roy Keane. Last season's winner, Bruno Fernandes, is expected to retain the award this year.

Instead of the gala event, awards will be presented on the pitch before the final Premier League match against Aston Villa. This decision is part of a larger effort to cut costs, which has included reducing staff from 1,100 to 700.

Manager Ruben Amorim has also taken it upon himself to pay for 30 backroom staff members and their families to attend the Europa League final against Tottenham in Bilbao, after the club refused to provide complimentary tickets.

If Manchester United wins the Europa League, there will be no open-top bus parade, but rather a low-key barbecue at the training ground. The club's tight schedule, including a post-season tour of Asia, has also contributed to these decisions.

This isn't the first time Manchester United has cancelled their awards dinner. They did so last season after finishing eighth and also after the 2021-22 season when they finished sixth. With two league matches remaining, Manchester United is guaranteed to end the season in their lowest position in Premier League history.