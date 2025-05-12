Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim, after his first season at the club, has indicated that he wants to leave Old Trafford after the team’s 2-0 defeat against West Ham in the English Premier League. He said that the problems are much bigger than the Europa League trophy. West Ham had scored a goal in each half to secure the win.

Addressing the media after the match, a frustrated Amorim said “all of us” would have to go away and “give space to different people”. He said that the team was losing the feeling that it is a massive club. When asked about the position of Manchester United in the league table, Amorim said he was embarrassed and that it was hard to accept.

“I don’t want to talk about players. I am talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that. It's a decisive moment in the history of the club. We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this. If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people,” he said.

Amorim stressed on the lack of urgency his side was showing to win games. “Sometimes we are not focused on the Premier League. We don’t have that feeling that we need to go to win like we have in the Europa. The lack of urgency in everything we do, it’s a big concern,” he added.

Despite a strong outing in the UEFA Europa League, Manchester United have fallen behind to 16th position in the League table. The team has won only 10 games in 36 matches, and have managed to get 39 points. The club sits just one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who they will face in the Europa League finals.