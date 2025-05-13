Image Credit : Getty

According to reports from Fichajes, Unai Emery is the current front-runner. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United’s hierarchy are said to be thoroughly impressed with Emery’s transformation of Aston Villa. Since arriving in late 2022 with Villa being near relegation, Emery has turned them into a Champions League-caliber team.

Under his leadership, Villa reached the Champions League quarterfinals this season and remain in a fierce battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Emery’s ability to bring discipline, improve underperforming players, and win with a defined identity has made him a standout candidate. If he’s open to leaving Villa Park, he could bring much-needed structure to United’s chaotic setup.