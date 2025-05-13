Manchester United: 3 Managers Who Could Replace Ruben Amorim This Summer
Here are three names leading the race to replace Ruben Amorim if United opt for change this summer.
1. Unai Emery
According to reports from Fichajes, Unai Emery is the current front-runner. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United’s hierarchy are said to be thoroughly impressed with Emery’s transformation of Aston Villa. Since arriving in late 2022 with Villa being near relegation, Emery has turned them into a Champions League-caliber team.
Under his leadership, Villa reached the Champions League quarterfinals this season and remain in a fierce battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Emery’s ability to bring discipline, improve underperforming players, and win with a defined identity has made him a standout candidate. If he’s open to leaving Villa Park, he could bring much-needed structure to United’s chaotic setup.
2. Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is reportedly in the mix, and surprisingly high on the bookmakers’ list. Despite his previous stint at Manchester United ending in 2018, there’s speculation about a return under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s leadership. Mourinho still has his loyal supporters at Old Trafford.
He won the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season, and many fans argue he performed better than his successors given the squad he had. Now, with United once again lacking fight, structure, and trophies, the idea of “The Special One” returning to has gained some traction.
3. Xavi
After his departure from Barcelona and a planned sabbatical for the 2024–25 season, Xavi Hernandez is reportedly evaluating his next step. And Manchester United seems to have caught his attention. According to several English and Spanish outlets, Xavi is seen as a long-term project coach, someone who can rebuild a club’s philosophy and structure from the ground up.
At Barcelona, Xavi stabilized a young squad, won La Liga, and pushed for tactical identity even amid financial struggles. While he’s been resting this season, he’s now listening to offers, and United’s potential for a long-term rebuild may appeal to him.