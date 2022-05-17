Manchester City grants permission to Ilkay Gundogan for a move away from Etihad

Ilkay Gundogan has played a significant role in the success of Manchester City of late. However, he is seeking a move away from Etihad Stadium, as the club seems to have granted permission.

Reigning English champion Manchester City remains in a tight race for the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 success, as it will have to wait until the final matchday to get the job done. Meanwhile, it still hasn't managed to gain European success, having failed to make it to the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL). However, it might have to look for a new defender to get the job done next season, as German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has announced his intentions to leave the Etihad Stadium and seek a move away this summer. Moreover, the club has permitted him to hunt for a new club, reports 90min.

Gundogan joined City in 2016 and has been sensational for the side. The 31-year-old has netted 47 goals in 152 matches for the club across tournaments, while he has won ten titles at Etihad, including three EPL titles. If he wins the fourth EPL title, he will become the most successful German in the competition's history.

However, Gundogan has not been a regular starter for City of late. Although he has played 42 matches this season, scoring eight, he has started in just over 50% of the 26 EPL matches. It does prove that the Cityzens have enough bench strength at their disposal. His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, along with Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, while the club has indicated that it is not looking to extend his contract.

However, City might not be entirely willing to offload Gundogan, given that club captain Fernandinho is also leaving this summer. It has already roped in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for next season, followed by Julian Alvarez from River Plate. However, if the German moves to a new club in the upcoming season, the Cityzens might be compelled to go for West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice, who has been on the club's radar for quite some time.