Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester City grants permission to Ilkay Gundogan for a move away from Etihad

    Ilkay Gundogan has played a significant role in the success of Manchester City of late. However, he is seeking a move away from Etihad Stadium, as the club seems to have granted permission.

    Manchester City grants permission to Ilkay Gundogan for a move away from Etihad-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published May 17, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    Reigning English champion Manchester City remains in a tight race for the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 success, as it will have to wait until the final matchday to get the job done. Meanwhile, it still hasn't managed to gain European success, having failed to make it to the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL). However, it might have to look for a new defender to get the job done next season, as German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has announced his intentions to leave the Etihad Stadium and seek a move away this summer. Moreover, the club has permitted him to hunt for a new club, reports 90min.

    Gundogan joined City in 2016 and has been sensational for the side. The 31-year-old has netted 47 goals in 152 matches for the club across tournaments, while he has won ten titles at Etihad, including three EPL titles. If he wins the fourth EPL title, he will become the most successful German in the competition's history.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Guardiola's monumental request for Southampton after City held by West Ham

    However, Gundogan has not been a regular starter for City of late. Although he has played 42 matches this season, scoring eight, he has started in just over 50% of the 26 EPL matches. It does prove that the Cityzens have enough bench strength at their disposal. His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, along with Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, while the club has indicated that it is not looking to extend his contract.

    However, City might not be entirely willing to offload Gundogan, given that club captain Fernandinho is also leaving this summer. It has already roped in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for next season, followed by Julian Alvarez from River Plate. However, if the German moves to a new club in the upcoming season, the Cityzens might be compelled to go for West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice, who has been on the club's radar for quite some time.

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon snt

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon

    Get well soon Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour snt

    'Get well soon': Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as both battle for playoffs

    tennis Like father, like son Novak Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open snt

    Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru to receive rainfall for next four days orange alert issued in IT capital gcw

    Bengaluru to receive rainfall for another four days, orange alert issued in IT capital

    CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Class 10th 12th result soon as evaluation fast tracked gcw

    CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result soon as evaluation fast-tracked

    Hollywood What is Hawkeye Jeremy Renner doing in India Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan drb

    What is ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner doing in India? Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan

    Assam Rain Flood Update Toll Devastation IMD Forecast

    Assam floods: 5 dead, 2 lakh people affected across 20 districts

    Apple iOS 16 likely to may come with major system changes new apps may be added Report gcw

    Apple iOS 16 likely to may come with major system changes, new apps may be added: Report

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon