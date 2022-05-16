Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Guardiola's monumental request for Southampton after City held by West Ham

    First Published May 16, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    Manchester City was held 2-2 by West Ham United in EPL 2021-22 on Sunday. City manager Pep Guardiola has requested Southampton to hammer Liverpool in a tight title race.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Defending champion Manchester City feels the heat of the title race in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). On Sunday, the table-topper faced off against seventh-placed West Ham United in London, as it fought bravely to settle for a 2-2 draw. As a result, the Cityzens are just four points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, with the latter having a game in hand. In the meantime, City head coach Pep Guardiola has a weird yet monumental request for 15th-placed Southampton that takes on The Reds at home on Tuesday. He has urged the Saints to hammer Jurgen Klopp and co 4-0 to make it easier for City to retain its crown.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for City's match against West Ham, the host was up ahead in the 24th, with Jarrod Bowen striking first, followed by his brace in the 45th, as it was 2-0 to West Ham at the half-time break. However, after some dressing room pep-talk from Guardiola, City fought back. While Jack Grealish pulled one back in the 49th, Vladimir Coufal conceded an own goal in the 69th to level things for the visitors, as thereon both played some competitive football to settle for a draw.

    ALSO READ: FA Cup 2022 - Thomas Tuchel rues Chelsea's inconsistency following title loss to Liverpool

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After the draw, Guardiola was asked about his views on the Southampton-Liverpool tie, to which he replied, "I would say, beat Liverpool four-zero! The big, big privilege we have is that, at home, it's in our hands. We don't have to look at anything else other than ourselves. We have to give everything."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Great comeback. And, a comeback against this team in this stadium, with the way they defend and how strong they are, was a great credit to the team. We played an excellent game. We spoke at half-time and said if we score one goal, we'll be in the game, don't give up. Fortunately, we scored early in the second half," he further told Sky Sports.

    ALSO READ: FA CUP 2022 - JURGEN KLOPP DEDICATES LIVERPOOL'S TITLE WIN TO A NOTABLE BODY

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Guardiola further asserted that it would do everything to win the final game at the Etihad Stadium, in front of the sold-out home fans, against Aston Villa next Sunday. "It's in our hands; that's good. It will not be easy. There will be a lot of emotions. We have to train calm and arrive fresh. We have one week. Some days to recover. And we will do everything in that game to win the title," he concluded.

