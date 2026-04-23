A brutal fan fight broke out at Ekana Stadium during LSG vs RR, with one man shoved head-first down two rows. The crowd nabbed the attacker, beating him before handing him to authorities, as the video went viral.

A violent fan clash erupted in the stands at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday night.

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Witnesses said one fan shoved another, causing him to fall two rows down and land head-first. The shocking incident triggered chaos in the section, with nearby spectators reacting aggressively. They nabbed the attacker, beat him, and called upon stadium authorities to arrest him.

The entire episode was captured on video and quickly went viral, overshadowing the on-field action. The disturbing visuals have raised questions about stadium security and fan conduct during high-profile matches.

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Rajasthan Royals Triumph After Ugly Scenes

Despite the off-field turmoil, Rajasthan Royals secured a gritty win, posting 159-6 in their 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 43 off 29 balls, supported by Shubham Dubey’s 19* and Donovan Ferreira’s 20. Mohsin Khan was the standout bowler for LSG, taking 2-17.

Lucknow Super Giants faltered in reply, bowled out for 119 in 18 overs. Mitchell Marsh fought hard with 55 off 41 balls, but lacked support. Jofra Archer led RR’s attack with 3-20, while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma chipped in with two wickets each.

The Royals’ 40-run victory strengthened their campaign, while LSG’s collapse highlighted their batting frailties. Yet, the night will be remembered more for the violent fan clash than the cricketing contest.