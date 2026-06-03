Formula One star Charles Leclerc has renewed his agreement with Scuderia Ferrari, extending his stay for the coming F1 seasons. The announcement came just days before his home race at the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7.

Formula One star Charles Leclerc has renewed his agreement with Scuderia Ferrari and will continue racing for the coming seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship. Notably, Leclerc's contract extension comes just days ahead of his home race at the Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled for June 7. Announcing the news on Wednesday in a media release, Ferrari said, "Scuderia Ferrari HP announces the renewal of its agreement with Charles Leclerc, who will continue to wear the team's colours for the coming seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship." With eight F1 wins to his name--all secured with Scuderia Ferrari--Charles Leclerc recorded his best championship result in 2024, finishing third in the standings.

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'A Second Family'

Leclerc expressed his delight at extending his stay with Scuderia Ferrari, describing the team as a second family and a childhood dream fulfilled. He said he remains fully committed to helping Ferrari return to the top of Formula 1 and bring the world championship back to Maranello, while thanking the team and its passionate supporters for their continued backing.

"I couldn't be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP. It has always been so much more than just a team to me. It's the team I've loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family. Together we've shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I'm deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello," he said as quoted by the Scuderia Ferrari website.

"Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it's also a responsibility I never take for granted. I'll continue to give absolutely everything I have to bring this team back to where it belongs, at the very top, for everyone in Maranello, and above all for the tifosi, whose passion is the heartbeat of this Scuderia," he added.

Ferrari Praises Leclerc's Journey and Impact

Scuderia Ferrari highlighted their long-standing relationship with Leclerc, noting that he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and has been closely linked with the team throughout his rise to Formula One. Ferrari praised Leclerc's development from a Formula 2 champion to a key member of the Scuderia family, describing him as a central figure known for his speed, talent and competitive drive.

"The bond between Charles and Ferrari began long before his Formula 1 debut. Having joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016, the Scuderia has always been at the heart of the Monegasque driver's career, from winning the Formula 2 title in 2017 to making his Formula 1 debut the following year, before joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2019. Since then, Charles has become a central figure within the team, noted for his speed, talent and competitive spirit," the Formula One team said.

Scuderia Ferrari praised Leclerc for delivering numerous memorable results, including race wins, pole positions and podium finishes. Ferrari also noted that, at 28, Leclerc is already the team's second-most experienced Formula One driver and ranks second in pole positions for the Scuderia, behind only legendary Michael Schumacher.

"Over the years he has given Ferrari fans memorable victories, pole positions and podium finishes, becoming an ever more important part of the Scuderia's history. At just 28 years old, he is already Ferrari's second-most capped Formula 1 driver and also ranks second for pole positions, behind only Michael Schumacher," they said. (ANI)