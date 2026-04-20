Shashank Singh’s brainfade moment dropping Aiden Markram’s catch in the 18th over drew frustration from Arshdeep Singh and coach Ricky Ponting, even as Punjab Kings sealed a commanding IPL 2026 victory.

Shashank Singh’s lapse in judgment during the 18th over became the talking point of Punjab Kings’ innings. Positioned near the boundary, Shashank Singh misread Aiden Markram’s lofted shot off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling. Instead of attempting to catch, he let the ball sail, only for it to pitch just inside the rope and run away for four.

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Arshdeep Singh was visibly upset, questioning Shashank Singh’s decision, while coach Ricky Ponting reacted animatedly from the dugout. The moment highlighted a rare fielding error in an otherwise dominant batting display by Punjab Kings, who piled on runs and set a daunting target.

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PBKS vs LSG Match Highlights

Punjab Kings posted a massive 254/7 in their 20 overs. Priyansh Arya starred with a blistering 93 off 37 balls, smashing nine sixes, while Cooper Connolly added 87 from 46 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis chipped in with 29, and Shashank Singh himself struck a quick 17 before falling late in the innings.

Lucknow Super Giants, chasing 255, managed 200/5. Rishabh Pant top‑scored with 43 off 23 balls, while Aiden Markram struck 42. Mitchell Marsh contributed 40, but wickets at crucial junctures derailed the chase. Marco Jansen picked up two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed one each.

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Punjab’s batting fireworks and disciplined bowling sealed a 54‑run win, though Shashank Singh’s misjudged boundary moment remained a talking point despite the victory.