Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lovely Professional University announces Rs 25 lakh reward for Vinesh Phogat despite Olympic disqualification

    Despite Vinesh Phogat's shocking disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 final, Punjab-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for its student and wrestler.

    Lovely Professional University announces Rs 25 lakh reward for Vinesh Phogat despite Olympic disqualification snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 6:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    Punjab-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for its student and wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who made history by becoming the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling. The announcement comes shortly after Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight by 100 grams ahead of her women's 50kg final.

    Also read: 'We even cut her hair': India's CMO at Olympics reveals drastic measures taken to help Vinesh Phogat (WATCH)

    "For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner. Her dedication and skill throughout her journey deserve recognition, and we are proud to award her the promised prize money of Rs 25 lakh, which was reserved for silver medallists," said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder Chancellor of LPU.

    Phogat, who is pursuing an MA in Psychology at LPU, faced disqualification on Wednesday, leaving her without a medal despite her historic run to the final. However, the university has decided to honor her efforts and commitment with the promised cash reward.

    "The university reserved the money for silver medallist winner students in the Paris Olympics. The award is announced despite her recent disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. This decision comes as a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to its student-athletes, even in the face of disappointment," the university said in a statement.

    Also read: Heartbreaking! Photos of exhausted, drained Vinesh Phogat go viral after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification

    LPU has a comprehensive cash reward program for students who win medals at the Paris Olympics. Gold medallists will receive Rs 50 lakh, silver medallists Rs 25 lakh, and bronze medallists Rs 10 lakh.

    The university is proud to have 24 students representing India in various sports disciplines, including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting, and boxing. This contingent constitutes 21% of the overall Indian team, making LPU the second-largest contingent globally after Stanford University (USA).

    "This contingent accounts for 21 pc of the overall Indian team, making LPU the second-largest contingent globally after Stanford University (USA)," the statement added.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We even cut her hair India's CMO at Olympics reveals drastic measures taken to help Vinesh Phogat (WATCH) snt

    'We even cut her hair': India's CMO at Olympics reveals drastic measures taken to help Vinesh Phogat (WATCH)

    Cricket Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh scr

    Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh

    Wrestling Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Is Wrestler still in contention for bronze? How medals will be decided explained scr

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Is Wrestler still in contention for bronze? How medals will be decided explained

    Paris Olympics 2024: Cuba's Lopez replaces disqualified Vinesh Phogat in 50kg final against USA's Hildebrandt snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Cuba's Lopez replaces disqualified Vinesh Phogat in 50kg final against USA's Hildebrandt

    Heartbreaking Photos of exhausted, drained Vinesh Phogat go viral after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification snt

    Heartbreaking! Photos of exhausted, drained Vinesh Phogat go viral after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification

    Recent Stories

    Sheikh Hasina's next move: Delhi, UAE, or Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy reveals plans AJR

    Sheikh Hasina's next move: Delhi, UAE, or Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy reveals plans

    Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage RKK

    Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage

    We even cut her hair India's CMO at Olympics reveals drastic measures taken to help Vinesh Phogat (WATCH) snt

    'We even cut her hair': India's CMO at Olympics reveals drastic measures taken to help Vinesh Phogat (WATCH)

    What did Kasturirangan report say about Western Ghats conservation? vkp

    What did Kasturirangan report say about Western Ghats conservation?

    Japanese bank interest rate: MUFG to Yucho-7 top banks in Japan RBA EAI

    Japanese bank interest rate: MUFG to Yucho-7 top banks in Japan

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon