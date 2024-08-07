'We even cut her hair': India's CMO at Olympics reveals drastic measures taken to help Vinesh Phogat (WATCH)

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, India's Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics 2024, disclosed on Wednesday that one of the "drastic measures" employed to ensure Vinesh Phogat stayed within the weight limit for her gold medal match in the 50kg category was cutting off her hair.

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, India's Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics 2024, disclosed on Wednesday that one of the "drastic measures" employed to ensure Vinesh Phogat stayed within the weight limit for her gold medal match in the 50kg category was cutting off her hair. Despite these efforts, Phogat was still disqualified for being 100 grams over the weight limit during the morning weigh-in. She was scheduled to face USA's Sarah Hildebrandt after competing in three grueling bouts the previous day.

"...small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved," Paridiwala said in a statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50kg weight category, and hence, she was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used. However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50kg."

Dr. Pardiwala mentioned that weight loss before a competition involves multiple factors and can have various after-effects.

"Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with less stronger opponents. The process of weight cut involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercises and sauna till the morning weigh-in," he explained.

"This weight cut causes weakness and energy depletion, which is counter-productive to participation, and hence, for energy restoration, limited water and high energy foods are given after weigh-in," he said.

Dr. Pardiwala stated that Vinesh's nutritionist had estimated her intake would contribute approximately 1.5 kg.

"There sometimes is also a rebound weight gain following competition," he said.

After her disqualification, Vinesh was taken to the Games Village polyclinic for dehydration. Dr. Pardiwala reported that she is now stable, and her vital signs are normal.

"As a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered IV fluids following disqualification to prevent dehydration. We are also getting blood tests performed at the local hospital to ensure that all is well. All of Vinesh's parameters were normal throughout this process, and she feels perfectly well," he said.

"Vinesh just interacted with IOA President Dr PT Usha and mentioned that though she is physically and medically perfectly normal, she is disappointed with her disqualification," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha expressed that she was "shocked and disappointed" by Vinesh's disqualification. She also stated that the IOA is addressing the issue "in the strongest possible manner" following the national federation's appeal to the international body regarding the decision.

"I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner," Usha said.

"I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, medical team, led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang through the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements. The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent," the IOA chief added.

On Tuesday night, Vinesh made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal match in her category. While she was guaranteed at least a silver medal, she will now return empty-handed due to the disqualification.

