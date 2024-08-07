Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heartbreaking! Photos of exhausted, drained Vinesh Phogat go viral after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification

    Following her disqualification from the 50kg women's freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024, heartbreaking photos of wrestler Vinesh Phogat capturing the profound exhaustion and distress has gone viral on social media platforms. 

    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Following her disqualification from the 50kg women's freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024, heartbreaking photos of wrestler Vinesh Phogat capturing the profound exhaustion and distress has gone viral on social media platforms. Vinesh had made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final, but her dreams of a gold medal were crushed when she was found to be 100 grams over the weight limit.

    Determined to compete in the 50kg category, Vinesh reportedly undertook extreme measures to meet the weight requirement. Known for her strength and resilience, she went through an arduous process that included cutting her hair and attempting to draw blood to shed weight. Despite these efforts, Vinesh was unable to eliminate the final 100 grams needed to comply with the weight limit.

    Reports indicate that Vinesh's weight had increased by 1kg the night before the weigh-in. While she managed to reduce this by 900 grams, the last 100 grams proved elusive. Reports revealed that athletes are given a specific time frame to meet the weight limit, and any weight measured past the deadline is not accepted. This strict policy left no room for Vinesh to adjust her weight after the official weigh-in.

    Vijay Dahiya, an experienced Indian wrestler, explained that athletes often undergo rigorous routines to manage their weight, including intensive training sessions and strict diets. Vinesh, aware of the challenges, refrained from eating and drinking before her final attempt to meet the weight limit. She even engaged in additional training sessions immediately after her bouts to manage her weight.

    Prior to the Olympics, Vinesh had disclosed the intense efforts she made to compete in the lower weight category, including extensive sauna sessions. Her coach had even considered cutting her hair earlier to aid in weight reduction but ultimately did not proceed with this measure.

    In a viral photograph circulating on social media, Vinesh's condition before the weigh-in is visibly distressing, highlighting the physical toll of her extreme weight management efforts. The image captures the emotional and physical strain she endured in her quest to achieve Olympic glory.

    The disqualification of Vinesh Phogat has resonated deeply with fans and the sporting community, as her remarkable journey and sacrifices were met with a heartbreaking conclusion.

    Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who faced Vinesh Phogat in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024, has now stepped in to replace the disqualified Indian athlete in the 50kg freestyle wrestling final. Guzman Lopez will now compete against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal.

    "Vinesh failed second day weigh-in. According to the article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (CUB) will compete in the Final," the Paris Games organising committee said in a statement.

    "Repechage Yui Susaki (Japan) vs Oksana Livach (Ukraine) will become Bronze Medal Match," it added.

