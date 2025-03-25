Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

Read Full Article

Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Real Madrid this summer has hit a small hurdle, as the Liverpool right-back will not be permitted to keep his beloved shirt number 66 due to LaLiga regulations.

According to reports from Spanish sources, Real Madrid are reportedly confident of securing Alexander-Arnold’s services once his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the current season. The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Reds, both domestically and internationally, and has grown into one of the best right-backs in world football under Jurgen Klopp. While sources close to Liverpool maintain that no deal has been confirmed, speculation around his future at Anfield continues to intensify.

Also read: Football transfer news: Is the deal on for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid?

LaLiga's shirt number rule poses a problem

Should Alexander-Arnold complete his move to Madrid, one of the first hurdles he will face is LaLiga’s strict shirt number rule. The Spanish league prohibits players from wearing shirt numbers higher than 25, a rule that would prevent the England international from continuing to wear the number 66 he has sported since rising through Liverpool’s youth ranks.

This regulation has even prevented LaLiga clubs from retiring the shirts of legendary players such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. With numbers above 25 reserved for youth players not registered in the first team, Real Madrid may need to find Alexander-Arnold a new number if he joins their ranks.

Liverpool rejected January bid from Real Madrid

Despite this obstacle, Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Madrid seems increasingly likely. Spanish sources have indicated that the deal is essentially a formality, with Real Madrid having long been prepared for his arrival. Alexander-Arnold was approached by Madrid back in January, but Liverpool, still in contention across multiple competitions, rejected an early transfer offer of around £20 million.

Alexander-Arnold's injury delay

Currently sidelined with an ankle injury, Alexander-Arnold is expected to return to action in April. His contract with Liverpool expires in late June, and there are ongoing talks regarding the futures of fellow stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both of whom are also out of contract this summer.

Also read: Arsenal vs Real Madrid: 3 crucial challenges Carlo Ancelotti must overcome before Champions League clash

Alexander-Arnold’s departure would mark the end of an era at Liverpool. Having joined the club’s academy at just six years old, he made his senior debut in 2018 and has since made 349 appearances for the club. During his time at Anfield, he has amassed 22 goals and 87 assists, helping Liverpool win multiple trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

The speculation surrounding his move to Real Madrid has already caused a stir, with bets being suspended on his potential transfer after a surge of betting activity across multiple platforms. As the summer transfer window approaches, Alexander-Arnold’s next steps remain closely watched by both Liverpool fans and football enthusiasts around the world.

Latest Videos