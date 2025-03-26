user
IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu offers an advice to Mohammed Siraj after shambolic start with GT against PBKS

Ambati Rayudu analyzes Mohammed Siraj's expensive performance for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 26, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu decoded Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj's struggle against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad and believes the experienced speedster needs to go back to his natural ability.

Siraj donned new colours for the first time since 2018 in the cash-rich league after Royal Challengers Bengaluru decided against retaining him. The Titans splashed Rs 12.25 crore in last year's mega auction to acquire the premier quick's services.

Siraj conceded 54 runs in four overs

Before Siraj's debut game for Gujarat, the atmosphere in the stadium shifted when he was handed the new ball in the first innings. With young Priyansh Arya glaring at him from the batting end, Siraj was smacked away for back-to-back fours in his first over for the Titans.

The night kept getting worse for Siraj with each passing over. He hardly threatened Punjab batters, was wayward in his line and lengths and went wicketless at a costly price.

After bowling the full quota of four overs, Siraj was the most expensive bowler for the Titans, conceding 54 runs at an economy of 13.50.

Ambati Rayudu's advice to Siraj

Rayudu analysed the hidden factors behind Siraj's nightmarish start to the campaign and decoded that, to be more effective, Siraj should rely on his natural ability to bowl inswing and mix it up with an out-of-the-blue outswing.

"[Siraj] is predominantly an inswing bowler. Today, he bowled one ball [that was] seam up and inswing; the rest were all trying to bowl his outswingers, which he [has started doing] recently. But I think he has to get back to his natural ability to bowl that inswing and then maybe try and get one-odd ball to outswing." Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 TimeOut.

Siraj's dreadful outing played its part in PBKS surging to a mammoth 243/5, which turned out to be 11 runs more for the hosts.

