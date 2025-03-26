IPL 2025: Google CEO Pichai gives witty take on Washington Sundar's exclusion from GT's playing XI vs PBKS

Read Full Article

Google and Alphabet’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai gave a witty take on Gujarat Titans’ all-rounder Washington Sundar’s exclusion from the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

Gujarat Titans did not have an ideal start to their IPL 2025 campaign as they suffered a narrow 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings. With a target of 244, GT failed to chase it down as the side was restricted to 232/5 in 20 overs, despite fiery batting by Sai Sudharsan (74) and Jos Buttler (54). Sherfane Rutherford (46) was the only hope for the Titans to chase down the target when they required 45 off 12 balls to win. Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Rutherford in the final over, which dashed GT’s hopes of winning the match.

Also read: IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill REVEALS where Gujarat Titans lost the match to Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans fielding two spinners, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, for the clash against Punjab Kings. Many were expecting Washington Sundar to be picked into the team, but he was surprisingly left out of the playing XI. He was not even picked as an impact substitute for the second innings. A fan took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and questioned Sundar’s exclusion from the GT’s playing XI.

“How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery." a fan wrote.

However, Sundar Pichai gave a witty take to fan’s opinion on Gujarat Titans excluding Washington Sundar from the playing XI.

“I have been wondering this too:)” Google CEO jokingly wrote on X.

READ: Sundar Pichai’s viral tweet

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is a cricket enthusiast as he would often speak about it and share many posts on X handle regarding cricket. Pichai’s love for cricket was evident when he, along with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella bought a minority stake in The Hundred franchise London Spirit last year.

This came after the England and Wales Cricket Board decided to invite outside investment into the franchises. Thus, Pichai and Nadella's involvement highlighted the growing interest of tech giants in cricket.

Also read: IPL 2025: Williamson pinpoints technical correction by PBKS' Shreyas to counter short-pitched deliveries

Latest Videos