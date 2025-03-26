IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG Preview: Can Rishabh Pant's team counter SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach?

Read Full Article

Having suffered a narrow defeat in their opening match, Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have their task cut out when they face the formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

SRH have already made a resounding statement in the tournament, nearly breaking the record for the highest total in IPL history in their last outing against Rajasthan Royals. With Ishan Kishan smashing a sensational century and support from power-hitters like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma, the Pat Cummins-led side amassed 286/6 in their previous game, eventually defeating Rajasthan by 44 runs.

The dominant victory propelled SRH to the top of the points table with the best net run rate, and they will be eager to extend their winning momentum. Their aggressive approach with the bat has set them apart, making them one of the most dangerous teams in the competition.

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: SRH's Batting Firepower

The addition of Ishan Kishan to an already explosive lineup has further strengthened SRH’s batting might. Kishan, determined to prove his mettle after being released by Mumbai Indians, played a breathtaking knock of 106* off 47 balls, hammering six sixes and 11 fours.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also contributed significantly in the last match, striking at over 200 against Rajasthan Royals, further adding to SRH’s depth in batting.

Given their form, LSG’s bowlers will need precise plans and execution to curb the onslaught. With IPL 2025 already witnessing a record-breaking spree of sixes—119 in the first five matches—containing SRH’s batting unit will be no small challenge.

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: LSG's Response and Bowling Concerns

LSG suffered a heartbreaking last-over loss to Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener. While their batting displayed a fearless approach, they faltered in the middle overs, managing only 76 runs in the last eight overs and losing six wickets in the process.

Nicholas Pooran played a stellar knock, and Mitchell Marsh set the tone early on, but LSG will need to maintain their intensity throughout the innings.

Skipper Rishabh Pant endured a forgettable outing, falling for a six-ball duck and missing a crucial stumping opportunity in the final over that could have changed the outcome of the match.

On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi remains LSG’s trump card with his experience and control. The young duo of Manimaran Siddharth and Digvesh Rathi impressed against Delhi with their disciplined bowling, picking up two wickets each.

Shardul Thakur, who found early swing and removed two key batters in the previous match, was surprisingly underutilized, bowling only two overs. LSG will need to rethink their bowling strategies if they are to keep SRH’s hard-hitting batters in check.

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: Match-up to Watch

The contest between SRH’s top-order and LSG’s bowling attack will be pivotal. If SRH’s batters get going, they could once again post a daunting total. On the other hand, LSG will look to exploit any chinks in SRH’s aggressive approach and capitalize on any mistakes.

As the two teams lock horns, expect a high-scoring thriller in Hyderabad.

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal (wk), Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

