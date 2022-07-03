Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liverpool confirms signing of Fabio Carvalho

    Liverpool has completed its second season-signing in the form of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. He will be donning the number 29 jersey at Anfield.

    Liverpool confirms signing of Fabio Carvalho-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Liverpool, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    English giants Liverpool have secured their second signing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has joined the club from newly promoted side Fulham. Although the exact tenure of his contract remains unclear, it is reported to be worth around £5 million, while it rises to £7.7 million with add-ons. The 19-year-old U-21 star for Portugal has had a mesmerising club career so far. Having begun his senior club football career with Fulham in 2020, he has scored 12 goals in 44 matches across tournaments and won the EFL Championship last season, resulting in Fulham’s promotion to the English Premier League (EPL).

    After signing for Liverpool, Carvalho spoke to the club and said, “It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to start. Once you hear that Liverpool is interested, there’s only one thought in your mind: to join them and try to be in and around the team. Hopefully, I can achieve big things. I spoke with everyone and the manager, and it felt so natural. When things become natural, it’s just so much easier to make a decision.”

    ALSO READ: Here's how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract

    “Marco Silva, the way he played football and made us play football, is more like attacking football and getting goals, which is similar to how Liverpool play, which is to score goals and dominate games. That’s what I’m here to do: help the team with my assists, creativity and goals. I’m looking forward to it,” added Carvalho.

    In contrast, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp stated, “What a talent he [Carvalho] is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, is confident and adventurous with the ball, and wants to make things happen. He is a versatile player and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism.”

    ALSO READ: UCL 2021-22 Final: French minister apologises to Liverpool fans over chaos

    “He [Carvalho] has the perfect environment to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt. With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get an opportunity and space to improve, learn and develop further. I look forward to working with him and seeing him in a red jersey.”

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Give a man a mask Stefanos Tsitsipas quotes Nick Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon 2022 clash snt

    'Give a man a mask...': Tsitsipas quotes Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon clash

    Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal apologises Lorenzo Sonego for displaying poor sportsmanship-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego for displaying poor sportsmanship

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022, world wrestling entertainment: Liv Morgan cashes in on Ronda Rousey to win SmackDown Womens Championship-ayh

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Liv cashes in on Ronda to win SmackDown Women's Championship

    football Cristiano Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer: Here's how fans and pundits reacted snt

    Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer: Here's how fans and pundits reacted

    NBA Free Agency Day 2 round-up, national basketball association: Huge Zach Lavine contract, Centers dominate the day-krn

    NBA Free Agency Day 2 round-up: Huge Zach Lavine contract, Centers dominate the day

    Recent Stories

    Avatar The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    tennis Give a man a mask Stefanos Tsitsipas quotes Nick Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon 2022 clash snt

    'Give a man a mask...': Tsitsipas quotes Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon clash

    Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet - adt

    Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet

    Love Relatiosnhip, Marriage Horoscope: Check predictions from July 04 to July 10 RBA

    Love, Relatiosnhip, Marriage Horoscope: Check predictions from July 04 to July 10

    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor snt

    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon