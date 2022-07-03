Liverpool confirms signing of Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool has completed its second season-signing in the form of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. He will be donning the number 29 jersey at Anfield.

English giants Liverpool have secured their second signing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has joined the club from newly promoted side Fulham. Although the exact tenure of his contract remains unclear, it is reported to be worth around £5 million, while it rises to £7.7 million with add-ons. The 19-year-old U-21 star for Portugal has had a mesmerising club career so far. Having begun his senior club football career with Fulham in 2020, he has scored 12 goals in 44 matches across tournaments and won the EFL Championship last season, resulting in Fulham’s promotion to the English Premier League (EPL).

After signing for Liverpool, Carvalho spoke to the club and said, “It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to start. Once you hear that Liverpool is interested, there’s only one thought in your mind: to join them and try to be in and around the team. Hopefully, I can achieve big things. I spoke with everyone and the manager, and it felt so natural. When things become natural, it’s just so much easier to make a decision.”

“Marco Silva, the way he played football and made us play football, is more like attacking football and getting goals, which is similar to how Liverpool play, which is to score goals and dominate games. That’s what I’m here to do: help the team with my assists, creativity and goals. I’m looking forward to it,” added Carvalho.

In contrast, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp stated, “What a talent he [Carvalho] is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, is confident and adventurous with the ball, and wants to make things happen. He is a versatile player and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism.”

“He [Carvalho] has the perfect environment to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt. With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get an opportunity and space to improve, learn and develop further. I look forward to working with him and seeing him in a red jersey.”