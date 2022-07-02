Here's how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract

Mohamed Salah has inked a new deal with Liverpool until 2025. Meanwhile, The Reds' players were delighted by it and here's how they reacted on social media.

It was both delight and relief for Liverpool fans as the club's ace striker Mohamed Salah signed a new long-term contract with the club on Friday. The contract signing ended months of speculation regarding the Egyptian's future, as he was tipped to leave Anfield after five years of a magnificent career. Liverpool was concerned regarding his future, having already lost Senegalese striker Sadio Mane, who moved to German champion Bayern Munich last week. In the meantime, The Reds' players were delighted with the Pharao penning a new deal with the club, as they expressed their excitement on social media.

From skipper Jordan Henderson to Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Adrian, Jamie Carragher, and John Aldridge expressed their happiness. Salah has had a sensational career with Liverpool, striking 156 goals in 254 matches across tournaments. He also won six titles with The Reds, including an English Premier League (EPL), a UEFA Champions League (UCL) title and a FIFA Club World Cup.

"I feel great and excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone. I think it takes a little time to renew, but now everything is done, so we need to focus on what's next," said Salah after inking the new deal with Liverpool, which was to expire next year.

"I think the team was always going [upwards] in the last five or six years. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately, in the last week of the season, we lost two trophies. I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again," Salah concluded.