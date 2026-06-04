Star India batter Virat Kohli is ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. Rohit Sharma's participation in the three-match series, starting June 13, is also doubtful, subject to his fitness.

Kohli Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

Star India batter Virat Kohli is ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan at home due to a hamstring injury, as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources. Virat was seen struggling while running during the final stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad, but took the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a tricky 156-run chase with a 42-ball 75*.

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The ODI series against Afghanistan will consist of three matches and will start from June 13 onwards after a one-off Test between both sides at New Chandigarh. Batter and former captain Rohit Sharma, though he is included in the ODI squad, is also doubtful to feature in the series, with his participation subject to fitness.

A Look at Kohli's Prolific Batting Record

Virat finished the IPL as the fourth-highest run-getter and RCB's top-scorer with 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, with a century and five fifties, with the best score of 105*.

Career ODI Statistics

The 37-year-old veteran is one of the greatest ODI batters ever and is the second-highest run-getter in the format with 14,797 runs in 299 innings at an average of 58.71, with 54 centuries, the most by a batter and 77 fifties. His best score is 183.

Virat is an ODI exclusive player now, having retired from T20Is after the T20 World Cup title win in 2024 and from Tests last year in May before the start of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Recent ODI Form

Since last year, the veteran has smashed 891 runs in 16 matches at an average of 68.53 and a strike rate of 98.45, with four centuries and five fifties in 16 innings, with a best score of 135. He also played a crucial role in India's ICC Champions Trophy win last year.

Since last year's Australia tour, which started his journey as an ODI-exclusive batter, he has cracked 616 runs in nine matches and innings at an average of 88 and a strike rate of 106.39, with three centuries and three fifties.

In his most recent ODI outing earlier this year against New Zealand, he was India's top scorer with 240 runs in three matches at an average of 80.00, with a century and a fifty each.