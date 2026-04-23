Barcelona’s narrow win over Celta Vigo was marred by Lamine Yamal’s injury. The teenager’s torn hamstring threatens his LaLiga season and casts doubt on his World Cup debut, leaving Barça anxious despite their nine‑point lead.

Barcelona tightened their grip on the LaLiga title race with a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Wednesday, but the triumph was overshadowed by injury to star forward Lamine Yamal.

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The 18-year-old striker scored the decisive penalty in the 40th minute, yet immediately collapsed clutching his hamstring. Medical staff treated him on the pitch before he walked off, unable to continue. Roony Bardghji replaced him just before halftime.

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According to ESPN, Lamine Yamal has suffered a torn hamstring. The severity of the injury and the length of his absence will be determined after further evaluation. His setback not only jeopardizes Barcelona’s run-in but also casts doubt on his participation in Spain’s FIFA World Cup campaign, where he was set to debut against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta.

Flick And Teammates React To Setback

“We have to wait,” coach Hansi Flick said after the match. “We have to see what it is. There is something. He felt it. After the goal, he would not leave the pitch without reason. Hopefully it’s not so bad, but we have to wait until tomorrow.”

Midfielder Pedri added: “Hopefully Lamine will only miss a few weeks. I wish him the best of luck. He needs to remain calm because he’s young and will surely recover well.”

Goalkeeper Joan García echoed the concern: “We hope their injuries are not serious and that they are back with us as soon as possible.”

Barcelona also lost defender João Cancelo earlier in the match to a muscle injury in his right leg, compounding the team’s fitness worries.

Despite the double blow, Barcelona held firm to secure the win, extending their lead to nine points over second-placed Real Madrid with six matches remaining. Lamine Yamal’s penalty proved the difference, but his injury left the victory bittersweet.

The teenager has been tipped as one of Spain’s brightest prospects for the upcoming World Cup. His absence would be a major setback for both club and country, with his development and breakthrough season now interrupted at a crucial stage.

Barcelona’s challenge will be to maintain momentum without their emerging star. With six games left, Flick’s side must rely on depth and resilience to secure the title, even as they await clarity on Lamine Yamal’s recovery timeline.