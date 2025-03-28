Mbappe risks being BANNED for Arsenal UCL clash? New x-rated footage of Real Madrid star emerges (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Footage has emerged of an incident that could see Kylian Mbappe banned from Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal on April 9. On Thursday, UEFA confirmed it is investigating the behaviour of four Real Madrid players following their last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid earlier this month. Mbappe is one of the players under investigation after being accused of touching his genitals in a derogatory manner. A new video, which has since been uploaded to social media, shows the alleged incident.

The footage captures Real's players celebrating in front of their travelling fans after their penalty shootout victory over Atletico. In the video, Mbappe appears to grab his genitals and shake them up and down with his left hand, a gesture deemed inappropriate.

Should Mbappe be found guilty of the offence, a ban could be one of the potential punishments imposed by UEFA, which could see him miss the upcoming Champions League quarter-final tie against Arsenal. Real Madrid are scheduled to travel to the Emirates Stadium on April 8, with the return leg at the Bernabeu eight days later.

Atletico Madrid is believed to have sent four separate videos to UEFA, each allegedly showing instances of misconduct by the players. In addition to Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius Jr, and Dani Ceballos are also under investigation.

Rudiger is accused of making a throat-slitting gesture, while Vinicius Jr allegedly clashed with home fans during and after the match, even pointing to the Real Madrid crest on his substitute’s coat in what some interpret as an act of provocation. Ceballos is also accused of making an offensive gesture during the game.

A UEFA spokesperson said: "A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of indecent conduct by Real Madrid CF players (Antonio Rüdiger, Kylian Mbappé, Daniel Ceballos Fernández and Vinicius Junior) during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid CF on 12 March 2025."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responded to the investigation on Friday, expressing confidence that his players would be cleared of any wrongdoing. "We are confident on UEFA investigation," said Ancelotti. "We wait for verdict, but our players didn't do anything wrong."

He added, "We are confident in UEFA's verdict as the players had just celebrated, that's it."

In the lead-up to the quarter-final clash with Arsenal, Real Madrid will play two home league matches against Leganes and Valencia, as well as a Copa del Rey semi-final with Real Sociedad before they face the Gunners.

