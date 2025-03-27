user
When Mbappe met Mbappe! Real Madrid star's priceless reaction to wax statue goes viral (WATCH)

Kylian Mbappe unveils his stunningly realistic wax statue in Madrid ahead of its debut at Madame Tussauds London.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 9:26 PM IST

Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation, is accustomed to leaving defenders frozen in time with his lightning-fast moves. However, the tables have now turned as he comes face-to-face with an uncanny wax replica of himself.

The Real Madrid star's latest wax figure was unveiled in Madrid and is set to make its way to Madame Tussauds in London next week. The lifelike doppelganger showcases Mbappe in his iconic France jersey and new boots, capturing every intricate detail of the footballer’s appearance.

The forward actively collaborated with the Madame Tussauds London team throughout the months-long creative process, ensuring a precise and realistic outcome. His reaction upon seeing the final result was one of amazement and delight.

Mbappe's first reaction

"Oh, wow. The new jersey, even the new boots. That's me. I love it, amazing," Mbappe remarked in flawless English. He continued to marvel at the intricate details, adding, "Oh my God, you've got everything, guys. It's really, really fun, yeah.

"It's a big honour. I want to say thanks to all the people who worked on it as part of the project because it's a big achievement for me, a big honour to be part of the Madame Tussauds family.

"I'm really happy, even more after seeing the results. It's amazing, I'm really proud to be here to see this. It's a big day for me."

Mbappe, who has played in some of the world's most renowned stadiums, also expressed his appreciation for the city of London.

"I love to visit the city, go to the restaurants, to see a little bit of the culture of the country.

"When you are a football player, you travel a lot and you love to see new cultures, new people, new lifestyles. It's always a pleasure to travel and London is one of the best cities in the world."

Not first wax statue of Mbappe

The unveiling of his wax figure was a special moment, as the 26-year-old couldn’t resist tracing his fingers along its face to confirm just how realistic it was.

Remarkably, this is not Mbappe's first wax statue. Last year, he was introduced to another version of himself at a pop-up event in Paris, which depicted him wearing the blue France kit instead of white.

According to French publication L'Equipe, the process of capturing Mbappe's likeness involved four hours of detailed facial and physical analysis. Following this meticulous effort, Mbappe confidently stated: "It's 100 per cent me!"

