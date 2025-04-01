user
Badla to Pink: Top 5 bollywood courtroom dramas to watch before Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 hits theaters

These films offer a mix of suspense, drama, and thought-provoking narratives, making them perfect to watch as you gear up for Kesari 2.

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 4:56 AM IST

Courtroom dramas in Bollywood have captivated audiences with their intense narratives and thought-provoking themes. As Kesari 2 approaches, here are five compelling legal dramas to enjoy beforehand.
 

1. Badla

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a gripping mystery thriller featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The film revolves around a murder case and explores themes of love, revenge, and deception.


2. Pink

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This critically acclaimed courtroom drama stars Amitabh Bachchan as a retired lawyer defending three women falsely accused of a crime. Pink sheds light on consent and societal biases, making it a must-watch.

3. OMG 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

A sequel to the hit film OMG - Oh My God, this movie stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. It follows a father's legal battle against a school system, addressing the importance of comprehensive education.

4. Jolly LLB 2

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Akshay Kumar shines in this legal drama as a lawyer fighting for justice in a high-stakes case. The film combines humor, drama, and a powerful message about the legal system.

 

5. Section 375

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This intense courtroom drama stars Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha as lawyers on opposing sides of a sensitive case. The film delves into the complexities of consent and justice.

