Forge Global Stock Tumbles 12% After Board Approves 1-For-15 Reverse Split — Retail’s Still Hopeful

Forge Global said the reverse stock split is intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 3:00 AM IST

Shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) declined over 12% on Monday after the company announced that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its common stock effective April 14, 2025.

The 1-for-15 reverse stock split will result in the conversion of 15 shares of the company’s common stock into one new share of common stock.

Forge Global said the reverse stock split is intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Last week, the company’s stockholders approved the reverse stock split at a ratio ranging from one-for-three to 1-for-50. The ratio to be determined was left at the discretion of the company’s Board of Directors.

Recently, Forge Global announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Yahoo Finance to provide up-to-date pricing information on many of the world's top unicorn companies.

The company said investors will have access to real-time pricing and valuation data for late-stage U.S. private companies before they go public through Yahoo Finance.

Meanwhile, the company witnessed a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its trading volume during the fourth quarter. Trading Volume fell from $338.1 million to $298.5 million, down 12% sequentially.

Meanwhile, total assets under custody rose from $16.6 billion to $16.9 billion, up 2% QoQ.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (76/100) accompanied by significant retail chatter.

FRGE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:46 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits FRGE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:46 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Forge Global shares have lost over 38% in 2025 and are down over 68% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

