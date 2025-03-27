Good news for Arsenal as Saka returns to training ahead of UCL showdown against Real Madrid; see post

Read Full Article

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is edging closer to a return to action following a long recovery from a torn hamstring injury. The 23-year-old has been out of action since December, after undergoing surgery for the injury he sustained during the Gunners' 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Saka shared an encouraging update on social media Thursday afternoon, posting an image from a recent training session with the caption: "Hello again." This marks a significant milestone in his recovery as he prepares for key upcoming fixtures.

The England international is expected to be fit for Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid. The first leg of the tie will take place at the Emirates Stadium on April 9, followed by the return fixture in Madrid the following week. Fans will be hopeful that Saka will be fully ready for the high-profile match against the Spanish giants.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Saka is stepping up his training regime, with plans to increase his workload in the coming days while the rest of the squad is on international duty.

"He is going to be here [at the Arsenal training ground], hopefully more with the ball at his feet than he has had,” Arteta said. “That will mean he is passing the ball and shooting and running and everything. He has done quite a lot already on the pitch working on his own.”

Arteta went on to explain the next phase of Saka's recovery, which will involve integrating him into more competitive training sessions.

“Next we need to arrange it with people around him in a more competitive training session and see how he goes with that. He’s getting closer, he’s stepping up and making a very good progress I would say. So, let’s see when we start to throw him in with the team, how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly,” Arteta added.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Saka’s return will provide a major boost as the team gears up for crucial matches in both domestic and European competitions.

